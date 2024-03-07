Mason Luciano lifts St. John’s Prep boys’ hockey to third straight Division 1 semifinal appearance

Just 2:06 into regulation at Stoneham Arena, the St. John’s Prep senior flung a puck on goal after playing a dump in to the attacking zone from linemate Brendan Powers off a back check from Ethan Goodrich. Taking advantage of some puck luck, Luciano’s goal stood as the winner for the eighth-seeded Eagles in a 3-0 takedown of No. 8 Hingham at Stoneham Arena to advance to their third straight Division 1 final four.

STONEHAM — Good things happened for Mason Luciano simply by putting the puck on net.

St. John's Prep's Mason Luciano (No. 8) celebrates his first-period goal in a 3-0 Division 1 quarterfinal victory over Hingham Thursday night at Stoneham Arena.

The Eagles will face fourth-seeded Xaverian in the state semifinals, a team St. John’s Prep swept in bothregular-season Catholic Conference meetings by an 11-3 aggregate.

“I couldn’t have done it without my wingers,” Luciano said. “It was a fortunate bounce for me and I just tapped it in.”

St. John’s (20-3) wouldn’t score again until late in the third period against the Harbormen (15-8-2), on an empty netter from Johnny Tighe with 1:15 remaining and a bonus strike from Jake Vana, which proved more than enough of a buffer for netminder AJ Farese (21 saves).

St. John's Prep goaltender AJ Farese stops Hingham's Michael Garrity during the first period of Thursday's Division 1 quarterfinal at Stoneham Arena. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“Our D corps was just trying to block shots, trying to keep pressure away and keep it to the outside,” Farese said of playing with an early lead. “It worked out. We’re prepared to win games 1-0.”

Mike Karo made 21 stops of his own for the Harbormen, who were shutout for just the second time all season. The win for Prep avenged a 3-2 loss to the Harbormen in their season opener on Dec. 16 at Essex Sports Center.

“It was kind of devastating,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said of Luciano’s quick strike. “We were ready to go and it took the wind out of our sails for a little bit. Once we adjusted, I thought we did a good job the rest of the way.”

