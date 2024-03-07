What the move to the MAC means for UMass football and men’s basketball

The school’s most high-profile programs — football and men’s basketball — had opposing interests in the short term. Football needed a conference, but men’s basketball would suffer almost anywhere but the Atlantic 10.

UMass has been navigating uncertainty since its football program left the Mid-American Conference in 2015, with a stopgap model of independence that has shown itself to be unsustainable for any school not called Notre Dame.

AMHERST — For close to a decade, UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford has been in an awkward spot.

Something had to give, and Bamford and UMass ended up right back where they started: On Thursday, the university held a press conference to introduce the Minutemen as the 13th member of the MAC, beginning in 2025.

Advertisement

The reaction from UMass fans was swift and polarized. Those with allegiances to football were largely thrilled that the program was finally taking a necessary step. Those who have followed the men’s basketball program that gave the school its greatest moment of national prominence were up in arms.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I wasn’t surprised,” Bamford said. “But at the same time, I think, you know, now the work begins to change those hearts and minds.

“Here’s the deal: We’re not reducing our investment. In fact, we’re going to ratchet up our investment in men’s and women’s basketball.”

From a men’s basketball perspective, the A-10 had obvious appeal. UMass was a founding member of the hoops-focused league — 48 years is a lot to give up in history, tradition, and rivalries — and has long been one of the stronger mid-majors in college basketball.

It’s hard to argue that the MAC isn’t a significant step down. Of the 33 Division 1conferences in the country, KenPom has the A-10 as the eighth strongest. It ranks the MAC 24th.

Advertisement

Bamford argues that the leagues are getting closer. In 2013-14, the season before his arrival at UMass, the A-10 sent six teams to the men’s NCAA Tournament — more bids than the A-10 has managed over the last four seasons combined. The MAC has been a one-bid league since the turn of the century, but last year, the A-10 was one, too.

The A-10 also has drifted away from UMass’s identity as a public research university, with 11 private schools — mostly Catholic — making up its membership. The MAC, meanwhile, is only public.

UMass has been in the A-10 for nearly five decades, but the conference of Penn State, Temple, and West Virginia this is not.

“The more that the Atlantic 10 was shifting in terms of its membership, I mean, the last few members we’ve added have all been smaller, private institutions,” Bamford said. “We just didn’t have the same dynamics and the same alignment of sort of priorities that some of the other member institutions did. And that’s OK. We just have to acknowledge that.”

The realignment is still a major wrench for a men’s basketball program in the midst of a revival under Frank Martin, with the Minutemen winning 20 games this year for the first time in a decade. It’s fair to wonder whether Bamford would have had the same success luring Martin to Amherst in 2022 to coach against Northern Illinois and Ball State rather than Dayton and VCU.

Advertisement

Martin, for his part, reaffirmed his commitment.

“Coaching in the Atlantic-10 is appealing to me; but I came here to coach at UMass,” Martin said. “With all due respect, last year we played these ‘longstanding rivalries’ — nobody came to games. We need people to root for UMass, and that’s what’s happening this year.

“As long as the school leadership — and they believed in me, and they haven’t lied to me since I’ve been here, so why would I not believe in their vision as to what’s best for us? As long as the school leadership is committed to allow us to continue to grow, I’m all in.”

The move to the MAC is almost certainly a benefit to the football program, which has not won more than four games in a season since making the leap to FBS in 2011. Coach Don Brown was full of enthusiasm Thursday, with the future of his program gaining some clarity.

UMass will enter the MAC in a strong position, with greater resources than any other team in the conference, a boost in recruiting prospects, and an end goal in sight.

It might be a step back for men’s basketball, at least in the short term, and it complicates plenty for the six other men’s sports (hockey remains in Hockey East) and 10 women’s programs forced to travel farther for conference games.

But with each passing year, as football-only membership was repeatedly turned down and college football’s power structure was increasingly consolidated, a panacea for all of UMass’s conference concerns became more unrealistic.

Advertisement

“I think the idea of a perfect fit kind of went out the window or the door years ago,” Bamford said. “This was our moment. We had to be proactive instead of, ultimately, being reactive … and not controlling our destiny and our fate in the way I think we do now.”

So as UMass found itself once more at a crossroads, standing still wasn’t viable. Nobody would call the MAC a perfect fit; the question that needs answering a few years down the line is whether it was the best of a bad hand.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.