Keith Haring biographer Brad Gooch is into ‘Goodnight Moon’

In “Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring,” Brad Gooch captures the artist behind the bold, highly recognizable images created amid the high energy art scene of 1980s New York City. Gooch is a poet, novelist, and biographer whose 14 books include biographies of the writers Flannery O’Connor, Frank O’Hara, and Rumi as well as his memoir, “Smash Cut,” about his early years in New York when he lived at the Chelsea Hotel.

GOOCH: I’m rereading Cynthia Carr’s biography of Candy Darling, this classic Andy Warhol superstar who was also a trans pioneer. I just finished Michael Cunningham’s most recent novel, “Day,” which is so beautiful. I have a guilty pleasure read, Barbra Streisand’s autobiography, “My Name is Barbra.” There’s something about it, maybe her huge personality and her impossible memory for detail, which makes it like a novel. In the audio book, she apparently rewrites some of the text as she’s reading and sings every once in a while.

BOOKS: What was your last great read?

GOOCH: In the great long ago, I was a Karl Ove Knausgaard head. The main thing I liked about his series “My Struggle” was the detailed surface of everything. I’ve always been drawn to that with books like “The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again).” More recently, my last best read was Salar Abdoh’s novel “A Nearby Country Called Love,” which is set in Iran. For my Rumi biography, I went to Iran a few times and studied Farsi, but I never found a book that captured the way Iran is at the moment. This novel does that. Another great read would be Celia Bell’s first novel, “The Disenchantment,” which is set in Louis XIV’s Paris and is about two women in a secret love affair.

BOOKS: How much of your reading is biographies?

GOOCH: Along with fiction and poetry, it would be a third of what I read. I didn’t read biographies much until after I started writing them. I started reading them to learn how to write one, such as Robert Caro’s “The Powerbroker” and Judith Thurman’s “A Life of Colette.”

BOOKS: Who do you read for poetry?

GOOCH: I tend to go back to the poems of my youth — New York School Poets such as Frank O’Hara and James Schuyler. I’m not keeping up with poetry today.

BOOKS: How did you start reading poetry?

GOOCH: In high school we read an anthology of American poetry. The Frank O’Hara poems made no sense to me, but had a music to them and were talking about a world that was interesting. I saw on the back of the book that Kenneth Koch, who was a friend of O’Hara’s, was teaching at Columbia College. I wound up going there to study with Koch. Isn’t that weird?

BOOKS: What kind of reader was Keith Haring?

GOOCH: William Burroughs was it for him. Especially reading “Naked Lunch.” He also liked Jack Kerouac, and part of that was that Kerouac’s way of working was like Haring’s. Haring never stopped drawing and he didn’t revise. He thought there were no mistakes.

BOOKS: Is there a genre you don’t read anymore?

GOOCH: Books about religion and spirituality. I now have two kids, who are 5 and 9, and somehow being a parent has taken away the longing I had that led me to those books. Now I’m reading kids’ books, a whole new genre for me. My reading is often not what other people read, but with the children’s books, I’m the person who likes what everyone else likes. I love “Goodnight Moon,” “Where the Wild Things Are,” and “In the Night Kitchen.” They have a mystical, poetic quality. The moon bopping around the page is very Persian poetry.

BOOKS: What kind of readers are your sons?

GOOCH: My 9-year-old has gotten into “The Hardy Boys.” Interestingly, it’s been updated, so now the boys get their mission in a video game and crush on girls. My younger son has a funny relationship with books. He’s interested in how many pages a book has. He keeps taking the bookmarks out of my books for some reason. He also takes book jackets and carries them off. I was so relieved that my book doesn’t have a cover. He won’t be pulling that one off.