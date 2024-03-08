Mindy Kaling’s latest creation a slam dunk

Mindy Kaling, who broke through on “The Office,” hasn’t been acting much these days, but she’s leaving her mark on TV nonetheless. She has created and produced two popular series, “Never Have I Ever,” which had four seasons on Netflix, and “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” which will be back for a third season on Max.

Now the Cambridge native is putting together another Netflix series, this one about a woman played by Kate Hudson who takes over a Los Angeles basketball team. The show, still untitled, will have Hudson’s character try to overcome those skeptical that she can succeed in the male-dominated sports world.