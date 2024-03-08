‘American Fiction,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ and more 2024 Oscar nominees with New England ties

Here are nominees with local connections at the 2024 Oscars.

While Bay State actors like Ben Affleck and Mark Wahlberg aren’t up for Oscars gold this weekend, there are several films and stars with ties to New England that are nominated this year — including a pair of best picture contenders that were filmed in Massachusetts.

Hollywood’s biggest stars will gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night to party at the 96th Academy Awards .

‘20 Days in Mariupol’

An explosion erupts from an apartment building after a Russian army tank fired on it in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. The image is part of the documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol". Evgeniy Maloletka/Associated Press

“Frontline,” produced by GBH in Boston, teamed up with the Associated Press for “20 Days in Mariupol,” the Oscar-nominated documentary about the early days of the war in Ukraine. The film, directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov, is up for best documentary feature.

‘American Fiction’

From left: Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious "Monk" Ellison and John Ortiz as Arthur in a scene from "American Fiction." Orion Pictures/Associated Press

Amherst alum Jeffrey Wright stars as a writer-professor whose world gets turned upside down after his satirical book finds unexpected success in “American Fiction.” Director and writer Cord Jefferson’s comedy drama, set and filmed in Boston, is nominated in five categories, including best picture and a best actor nod for Wright.

‘Barbie’

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Associated Press

Barbieland isn’t exactly a New England destination, but last summer’s biggest blockbuster does have a small connection to the region. “Barbie,” which earned eight Oscar nominations (although star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed), features a small cameo appearance by West Newbury native John Cena, who plays Kenmaid, a mermaid version of Ken.

‘The Holdovers’

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in a scene from "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao/Associated Press

“The Holdovers” brought 1970s Massachusetts to the big screen with its poignant tale about a curmudgeonly teacher (Paul Giamatti) who must watch over a boarding school misfit (Dominic Sessa) during the holidays. Director Alexander Payne’s film, set and filmed in the Bay State, is nominated in five categories, including best picture. Giamatti is also up for best actor, while the movie’s breakout star Da’Vine Joy Randolph is a likely shoo-in to win best supporting actress.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Lucasfilm Ltd.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is probably not the first film that comes to mind when thinking about this year’s Oscar contenders, but Harrison Ford’s latest Indy action flick did earn a nomination. The movie scored a nod for composer and former Boston Pops conductor John Williams, who is up for best original score. Williams, whose family hails from New England, has earned more than 50 Academy Award nominations throughout his decades-long career, and has won five times, including best original score in 1976 for “Jaws.”

‘Maestro’

This image released by Netflix shows Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in a scene from "Maestro." Jason McDonald/Associated Press

Bradley Cooper directed and stars in “Maestro,” Netflix’s biopic about Lawrence-born music icon Leonard Bernstein. The film, which includes scenes at Tanglewood in Lenox, is nominated in seven categories, including best picture. Carey Mulligan is also up for best actress for her portrayal of Bernstein’s wife and noted actress, Felicia Montealegre.

‘Nyad’

From left: Annette Bening as Diana Nyad and Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll, in a scene from the film "Nyad." Kimberley French/Associated Press

Cape Cod native and screenwriter Julia Cox penned “Nyad,” Netflix’s biopic on Diana Nyad’s attempts to swim the Straits of Florida. The film picked up two Oscar nominations this year, including a best actress nod for Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Annette Bening’s portrayal of the famed swimmer. Meanwhile, co-star Jodie Foster is up for best supporting actress.

‘Oppenheimer’

From left: Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from "Oppenheimer." Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP

“Oppenheimer,” the juggernaut of this awards season, leads the pack with 13 Oscar nominations this year. Director Christopher Nolan’s biopic on “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, is up for best picture, best sound, and best cinematography. While Cambridge native Matt Damon didn’t earn a nod for his portrayal of Gen. Leslie Groves, co-star Murphy is nominated for best actor, while Robert Downey Jr. is up for best supporting actor.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Miles Morales as Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, left, and Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, in a scene from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Sony Pictures Animation via AP

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Sony’s Marvel multiverse-hopping adventure, scored a nomination this year for best animated feature. The film features a few surprising cameos with local ties, including a cartoon appearance by Dorchester native and “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri, who plays a bandmate of Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy. Meanwhile, Lexington native Rachel Dratch lends her voice as a school counselor, while Worcester native Denis Leary appears in a live-action flashback of a scene from one of the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies.

