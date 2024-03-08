Small-town dreams, damaged souls form the backbone of Tana French’s ‘The Hunter’

One of the distinctive attributes of Tana French’s outstanding Dublin Murder Squad series, comprising six titles published from 2007 to 2016, is that each book is told from a different perspective. Changing narrative viewpoint, contra genre convention, kept French from ever establishing a brand name detective, a la Mankell’s Kurt Wallander or Christie’s Hercule Poirot, but readers didn’t care. Her stories were delightfully and darkly fresh, and allowed relatively diverse voices to engage with different aspects of crime and criminality. Subsequent novels continued to keep readers guessing, with 2018′s “The Witch Elm” focusing on a victim’s point of view, and 2020′s “The Searcher” introducing Cal Hooper, a retired Chicago cop who settles in a one-pub town called Ardnakelty, in the west of Ireland.

With her latest novel, “The Hunter,” French revisits Cal, recycling a narrator for the first time. Technically still a “blow-in,” Cal’s proven himself by sticking around for two years, establishing a role in the community, and — generally — abiding by the townland’s unwritten rules, which are enforced by extralegal intimidation and violence. Watching Cal try to adjust to his new environment in “The Searcher” was entertaining enough at times, but he wasn’t the most vibrant of French’s creations, so thankfully his perspective in “The Hunter” is augmented with chapters written from the vantage points of two former supporting characters, Trey Reddy and Lena Dunne. The trio now constitute an informal family, with Lena dating Cal to the delight of the local gossips (i.e., everyone), and the now 15-year-old Trey regularly popping by Cal’s to help him refinish old furniture. Cal and Trey even each own a dog whelped by Lena’s Daisy.

Despite this closeness, all three remain damaged souls learning to trust. Much of “The Hunter” arises out of a reticence, especially between Cal and Trey, to simply tell each other what they are doing or how they feel. Artificial tension born of withholding, rather than fundamental disagreement, can be frustrating, but genuine — if often inscrutable — uneasiness is also present from several sources, namely Trey’s father Johnny, who returns after abandoning his family four years earlier; Johnny’s mate Cillian Rushborough, a Brit with ancestral roots in Ardnakelty; and Mart Lavin, another carryover from “The Searcher.” Mart is Cal’s neighbor and the townland’s facilitator, a combination oracle and capo without whose approval nothing gets done, at least not safely.

Johnny shows up with a cockamamie plan to plant gold in the local river and convince Rushborough, whose grandmother told tales about a rich vein in the area, to pay the local farmers for mining rights. The townies are in on Johnny’s scam, but gold fever takes hold anyway, allowing French to thoroughly explore small-town dreams of a better life, a path out of poverty, mediocrity, loneliness.

Trying to keep tabs on Johnny puts Cal and Trey at cross purposes because they refuse to collaborate until it’s expedient near the end of the novel. This reticence is understandable from Trey, who reveals herself to be a precocious schemer when she senses a chance to exact revenge for whatever happened to her brother Brendan in “The Searcher,” which French avoids spoiling here. It’s less tolerable from Cal, who will do anything to protect Trey, except apparently tell her how much he cares about her well-being, lest he alienate the perpetually eye-rolling teen.

After hundreds of pages, an actual crime occurs. Everyone seeks Cal’s opinion, believing that his past as a Chicago cop grants him the ability to intuit present-day investigations by a Dublin Guard. Everyone also, including seemingly Cal, seems to believe that the case will be definitively decided based on whatever gossip the local rumor mill coughs up, making the denouement hinge on “do what I say or we lie to the cops.”

As ever, French writes like a dream, evoking the natural beauty and peril of the mountain rising between Cal and Trey’s houses, and consistently reminding readers how deft she is at dialogue. This latter skill is a saving grace of “The Hunter,” which for the most part is little more than a series of conversations, between Cal and Trey, Cal and Lena, Cal and Mart, Trey and Johnny, Lena and her sister, Johnny and the local boys at the pub, and on and on. The only action in the often tedious first half of the novel is a fistfight and a night at the pub.

I wish that French had taken a page from early in her career and written “The Hunter” strictly from Trey’s point of view, as she is infinitely more interesting than Cal, who may have settled into Ardnakelty, but still hasn’t settled into his own skin. As a fan, I petulantly (and foolishly) fantasize that French will revisit the Dublin Murder Squad, or maybe realize her stated desire to explore folk horror a la Shirley Jackson. As a critic, I hope she leaves Cal on the sidelines if she opts to remain in Ardnakelty for another book, or at least has him show some growth. A case can be made that lessons are learned at the end of “The Hunter,” but they were at the end of “The Searcher,” too. There is no real evidence that anything or anyone will change. And a Tana French novel without real evidence is almost criminal.

THE HUNTER

By Tana French

Viking, 480 pp., $32

Cory Oldweiler is a freelance writer.