In setback for ALS patients, Cambridge biotech’s approved drug fails clinical trial

In a startling reversal, Cambridge biotech Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, which won approval of a controversial and costly drug for ALS in 2022, said Friday that its treatment failed to provide any benefits to patients in a large clinical trial and that the company is now considering withdrawing the medication from the market.

The drug, called Relyvrio, was approved in September 2022 even though an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration initially cited weak scientific evidence in its recommendation that the agency reject it.

That panel later reversed itself amid emotional pleas from patients and families affected by the paralyzing and fatal neurological condition, and after Amylyx presented more clinical data that it said showed the medicine extended patients’ lives.