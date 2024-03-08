In setback for ALS patients, Cambridge biotech’s approved drug fails clinical trial

In a startling reversal, Cambridge biotech Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, which won approval of a controversial and costly drug for ALS in 2022, said Friday that its treatment failed to provide any benefits to patients in a large clinical trial and that the company is now considering withdrawing the medication from the market.
The drug, called Relyvrio, was approved in September 2022 even though an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration initially cited weak scientific evidence in its recommendation that the agency reject it.
That panel later reversed itself amid emotional pleas from patients and families affected by the paralyzing and fatal neurological condition, and after Amylyx presented more clinical data that it said showed the medicine extended patients’ lives.
Advertisement
On Friday, Amylyx released the final results of a late-stage trial called Phoenix involving 664 people with ALS that company officials had hoped would confirm the drug’s benefits. But Relyvrio failed to outperform a placebo on an ALS functional rating scale that measures patients’ ability to perform daily living tasks, breathe, walk, speak, and swallow.
“We are surprised and deeply disappointed by the Phoenix results following the positive data” in the trial that led to the drug’s approval, the company said in a statement.
Amylyx said it would speak to regulators and members of the ALS community over the next eight weeks about its plans for the drug, “which may include voluntarily withdrawing” it from the market. The company’s stock plunged more than 80 percent in pre-market trading Friday.
Relyvrio costs about $158,000 a year per patient.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.