Southcoast Health emerges as possible buyer for Steward’s Fall River hospital

With troubled hospital operator Steward Health Care looking to reduce its footprint in Massachusetts, rival Southcoast Health said on Friday it is interested in acquiring St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.

Southcoast, a non-profit system that already operates three hospitals in Massachusetts including Charlton Memorial in Fall River, said it does not yet have a deal in place with Steward. However, Southcoast said it was examining potential ways to put a transaction together.

“The best option for St. Anne’s Hospital, its patients, its employees, and our community, is for St. Anne’s to join the Southcoast Health family,” David McCready, president and chief executive of Southcoast, wrote in a letter to the public released on Friday. “Our next step is to conduct thorough due diligence to determine whether an acquisition to any degree would be viable.”