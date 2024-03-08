Southcoast Health emerges as possible buyer for Steward’s Fall River hospital

With troubled hospital operator Steward Health Care looking to reduce its footprint in Massachusetts, rival Southcoast Health said on Friday it is interested in acquiring St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.
Southcoast, a non-profit system that already operates three hospitals in Massachusetts including Charlton Memorial in Fall River, said it does not yet have a deal in place with Steward. However, Southcoast said it was examining potential ways to put a transaction together.
“The best option for St. Anne’s Hospital, its patients, its employees, and our community, is for St. Anne’s to join the Southcoast Health family,” David McCready, president and chief executive of Southcoast, wrote in a letter to the public released on Friday. “Our next step is to conduct thorough due diligence to determine whether an acquisition to any degree would be viable.”
Steward, which operates seven active hospitals in Massachusetts serving 200,000 patients a year, has been struggling with overdue bills, unpaid rent, and lawsuits from suppliers and vendors. The Dallas-based company has said it is seeking to recover its financial footing by divesting “non-essential” assets and does not plan to close any hospitals in the state.
But Massachusetts lawmakers and regulators have urged Steward to get out of the hospital market in the state. In a Feb. 20 letter, Governor Maura Healey demanded that Steward “begin executing a safe, orderly transition of your seven licensed facilities in Massachusetts to new operators as soon as possible.”
Any deal for St. Anne’s could be complicated by the real estate maneuvers Steward has made over the past decade. Steward sold St. Anne’s and other Massachusetts hospitals to Medical Properties Trust, an Alabama-based real estate investment trust in 2016. Then the trust sold the Massachusetts hospitals to a separate joint venture formed with Macquarie Asset Management in 2022.
Southcoast also runs St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford and Tobey Hospital in Wareham.
