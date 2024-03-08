Oh, snap: Four childhood development experts on the modern rules of teen dating

Now there’s texting, talking, DM’ing, Snaps. Leaving a message unread is a blow-off; leaving someone “on open” means you’ve seen their message but didn’t choose to respond, which is even worse.

In 1995, I went on my first date. I was “asked out.” My mother made the guy ring our doorbell and step inside, as if he were picking me up for a cotillion. We drove, in his parents’ Oldsmobile, to an awkward dinner at the Border Café in Harvard Square. He paid. My mother also counseled me that boys’ mothers did not like it when girls called — it was “forward”— so I don’t even think I dialed his number until months later, at which point, his mother answered. Cringe. It might as well have been 1902.

Concord-based clinical psychologist Dr. Rachel Kramer sees more kids operating behind screens, earbuds planted. The world feels dangerous, from the pandemic to school shootings to climate change. In some ways, this makes shy kids less vulnerable to dating woes, but it also stifles the important lessons that come from in-person interaction.

“There’s an increase in anxiety because the world feels like a scary place. It feels safer to stay in your tiny little space, with your headphones on, playing your game, talking to people while you’re gaming,” she says.

A lot of “dating,” such as it is, unfolds virtually. Because I grew up in the Dark Ages — and if you have teens, you probably did, too — I assembled a panel of four experts to lay out the most important points of current teen relationships. Some factors are timeless: Feelings get hurt. Kids feel left out. Other aspects are distinctly new and will make you happy to be middle-aged. If you’re parenting a child on the brink of modern romance, read on.

It’s common to feel inadequate because social media makes it easier to compare your relationships to others. Gawky late bloomers are an archetype; it’s the stuff of John Hughes movies and indie ballads. But social media underscores developmental differences.

“There have always been plenty of kids in high school who really didn’t date until they got to college. But now, [kids] are presented on social media with a picture of what middle school dating is ‘supposed’ to look like. That becomes very confusing at a time when kids are forging their own identities. One of their developmental tasks is figuring out: ‘Who am I?’ If you’re doing that in the context of all these different messages, it adds so much more pressure,” says Kramer.

And so expose kids to various role models. If you have a child who feels unlikable or left out, you might be tempted to share your own tales of woe from a disastrous 1994 semiformal. Kramer says that teens tend to relate better to TV and movies. After all, you could just be lying to make them feel better.

“Watch a poignant movie portrayal of adolescence and talk about how it’s a [common] feeling, even though it’s not necessarily portrayed on TikTok. It truly is universal for people to feel: ‘I wish that this person liked me, and they just don’t,’” Kramer says.

Play up their strong points. Your child might not feel like the chosen one right now. It stings. You might have the perspective to know that it’s temporary; they don’t. First, acknowledge that it really is hard, says Amy Behrens, a parenting coach in Newton, Mass. Don’t try to talk them out of their feelings.

And then: focus on strengths. What do they love doing?

“Ground them in what they care about: ‘Maybe right now you’re not getting ‘chosen.’ But look at all the cool things you like to do. You’re fun to hang out with. You like skateboarding or biking. … You can be funny, helpful, kind, and the one who people talk to,” she says.

Remember that boys and girls mature at different times. “Girls embark on puberty earlier. They have different bodies, different hormonal lives, and they’re attracted to boys long before boys know what to do with them. The complications of a relationship are bewildering to them,” says Arlington-based psychologist Dr. Michael Thompson, author of “Raising Cain: Protecting the Emotional Life of Boys.”

Boys at this age are more concerned with social hierarchy among other boys.

“For boys, it’s about how good they are at athletics and how tall they are,” he says.

Girls don’t typically factor into the picture, though they often want to.

“Girls think that having a boy in their lives gives them status. That happens earlier for girls than it does for boys. Boys are impressing other boys by being tough and being athletic,” Thompson says.

So if you have a girl who’s pining for a boy, and that boy is replying with one-word answers — or not at all — it isn’t personal (and you shouldn’t force your boy to respond if he doesn’t want to).

“You can’t expect a seventh-grade boy to write to a girl and say, ‘I understand your interest, but I’m developmentally immature.’ He doesn’t even want to write that he’s not interested. It makes him feel really uncool. So he gives the caveman responses. I don’t think he’s trying to be mean. It’s just that what he’s trying to say is two words: ‘Not ready,’ Thompson says.

Teach by asking. Let’s say your child comes home with a tale of a friend who’s bombarded with messages. Instead of lecturing them about the proper way to use social media (because, let’s face it, even we might not know), create a discovery opportunity: “What do you think about that? How do you think the person who’s getting the messages feels? What about the person who’s sending the messages: What do you think is going on with them?” Kramer suggests. This is an effective yet subtle way to discover your child’s mindset without inserting an opinion.

A bit of drama isn’t a bad thing. Pediatric psychologist Dr. Tony Rao, author of “The Way of Boys: Promoting the Social and Emotional Development of Young Boys,” reminds parents that breakups aren’t necessarily bad. He sometimes sees boys who are especially empathetic or mature, who become confidantes for girls. They grow very attached, very early, sometimes to their detriment.

“I’m very worried about boys who go in too early with relationships. They get these sweet relationships that are long-term. But then, when they have to leave high school, and they’ve not had other experiences, they hold on to those — and it’s invariably tragic. It’s hard for them to separate. I do like kids having a little bit more of experiences and a little bit of drama here or there,” he says.

Encourage them to expand their social circle.

“There is a lesson: They’re going to need to make friends over and over in their lives. [Right now], their whole life is just in the place where their parents decided to [live],” Rao says.

It’s important to encourage kids to branch out, even while they’re still in middle or high school. Help your child to cultivate or keep up relationships beyond their small universe, from camp to sports to extracurricular classes.

Remind your child: Being harassed is never their fault. “No matter how you dress, nobody has the right to do something to you. ... It’s important to let kids know that they deserve to be treated the way they want to be treated — and not to be afraid to ask for the treatment that they want,” Behrens says.

“Consent is really important to start teaching kids early on. Even when they’re young, if someone says, ‘Give me a hug. Give me a kiss,’ if your child is uncomfortable, you can say: ‘You don’t need to do anything with your body that you don’t want to do,’” she says.

Have an exit plan. If your child is going out one-on-one or with a group, have an exit strategy — a code emoji, for example — if they feel uncomfortable and want to be rescued.

“Come up with a sign that they might text you to let you know to call to get them out of that situation. Encourage them to listen to their gut,” Behrens says. Most of all, be their ally.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.