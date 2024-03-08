Headed to the path of totality? Here are some of the events planned in Vt., N.H., and Maine.

“Eclipses aren’t necessarily rare — what’s so significant about this one is that it’s happening across so much of the United States, and over so many major metropolitan areas,” says Dani LeBlanc, director of the Center for Space Science at the Museum of Science, Boston. “For many, witnessing a total solar eclipse can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but in this case, more than 30 million people already live inside the path of totality, which is by far the best place to view it. This is a don’t-miss chance to see one of nature’s most profound events.”

On April 8, a total solar eclipse, meaning the moon will completely block the light of the sun, will happen across Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Dubbed the 2024 Great North American Solar Eclipse, it’s the first to appear across the United States since 2017, and according to NASA, the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States won’t happen again until 2044.

While Southern New England states, including Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, will experience a partial eclipse, a wide swath of Northern New England will experience the more spectacular totality, and in some places, the sky will go dark for about four minutes. (To find a location in New England where you can observe the total solar eclipse, visit NASA’s website here.)

“It’s a huge deal and those of us in the contiguous United States have a front-row seat,” says Titi Shodiya, executive producer and host of the Dope Labs podcast. Dope Labs is a science and pop culture podcast created and hosted by scientists (and friends) Shodiya and Zakiya Whatley.

The Museum of Science, Boston and Dope Labs have launched a six-episode podcast series on the upcoming solar eclipse, explaining how it happens, fun space facts, the path of totality crossing through New England, and safety tips for viewing.

“The eclipse is going to be beautiful,” says Whatley. “If you are close and can get to the path — known as the path of totality when there will be a complete eclipse of the sun — you should definitely see it!”

Though totality lasts a few minutes, the spectacle can take up to two and a half hours, as the moon, visible as a black disk, slowly passes in front of the sun.

“If you are in the path of totality or a place where a majority of the sun is covered, it’ll get darker and darker outside and feel cooler,” says Shodiya. “You may see animals and your pets behaving a little differently. Some people say experiencing a total solar eclipse can feel a little eerie in the time leading up to totality.”

Kids learn about the sun at the Museum of Science, Boston, in advance of the total solar eclipse that will happen on April 8. Candy Kennedy, Museum of Science, Boston65e7973f3689150b25109ea3

A quick word on safety. Do not look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing. You need specialized eclipse glasses that are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses.

“The most important thing to remember when purchasing eclipse glasses or handheld viewers is to make sure that they comply with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard, and that they come from a reputable supplier. A great place to purchase is the Museum of Science at mos.org/eclipse,” says Whatley.

During the eclipse, look for a bright flash right before the moon totally covers the sun, and for the sun’s corona during totality. The corona, the fiery outermost layer of the sun’s atmosphere, is usually hidden by the sun’s bright surface, but can be viewed during a total solar eclipse.

Preparation for the cosmic event is in full swing throughout New England, with many special events in the works, including star parties, carnivals, concerts, and more, to be held at state and local parks, ski resorts, campgrounds, museums, hotels, and resorts. Many Northern New England places, typically closed in spring, are planning early openings to celebrate the event, and lodging near the path of totality is selling out fast. If your heart is set on viewing totality, make plans now to head north to Vermont, New Hampshire, or Maine, where the best viewing will take place.

Path of totality during the April 8 solar eclipse. NASA

Vermont

Much of northwestern Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom will be in the path of totality, including Burlington, Montpelier, Middlebury, Newport, and St. Johnsbury. Many in the area can experience up to three and a half minutes of complete or partial darkness between 3:20 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Several communities and businesses are planning events. For example, the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury is hosting Sun+Moon+YOU, a day of programming including live coverage with But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen. At Jay Peak ski resort, the lifts will stop at 2 p.m. and the band Pink Talking Fish will play Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” as the eclipse reaches totality. You can watch the eclipse on the airfield at the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, with live music, food, and drinks. For a list of events, visit www.vermontpublic.org/local-news/2024-02-19/where-will-you-be-for-the-total-solar-eclipse-check-out-these-events-around-vermont.

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, N.H. Credit: Pamela Wright

New Hampshire

A total solar eclipse hasn’t happened in New Hampshire since 1959 and won’t happen again until 2079. Much of the path of totality in the Granite State will occur in the Great North Woods, from about the city of Lancaster north to the Canadian border. But the entire state will experience about 95 percent coverage. Special events include the Total Eclipse of The Parks at the Lodges at Coleman State Park, which will open to the public early for the day’s viewing, a series of events at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center at Crawford Notch and Joe Dodge Lodge at Pinkham Notch, including guided hikes, night sky tours, naturalist programs, cosmic crafts, and live streams from NASA. The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord will be hosting the Great American Eclipse Viewing Party. For a listing of additional events, including lodging packages, visit www.nhsolareclipse.com.

Maine

The path of totality enters Maine near Jackman before crossing over Baxter State Park, and will include Millinocket, Rangeley, Greenville, Jackman, and Carrabassett Valley. The path exits the United States in Houlton, Maine, with the state’s longest duration of darkness, a full 3:19 minutes. If you haven’t yet booked your lodging near Houlton, you better hurry, as hotels in the area are nearing capacity. This small Victorian town in Aroostook County, at the end of Interstate 95 bordering New Brunswick, Canada, is expecting some 10,000 people for the viewing.

A model of the planet Saturn stands near Route 1 in Westfield, Maine, Friday, May 9, 2003. The nation's largest three-dimensional scale model of the solar system is positioned along a 40-mile stretch of highway between Presque Isle, Maine, and Houlton, Maine. The April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse in North America first hits land at Mexico’s Pacific Coast, cuts diagonally across the United States from Texas to Maine, and exits in eastern Canada. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Houlton and several communities in northern Maine are hosting a variety of solar eclipse events. The Shadow of the Sun Festival will be held at Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust. In Limestone, Arch Air Hangar, Star Park at Loring, and the Loring Air Museum will be open with special activities. Northern Outdoors in The Forks will open for the eclipse with cabin rentals and field viewing; Sugarloaf ski resort will host SkiClipse, with live music and DJ parties. Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge will provide free use of snowshoes and skis on April 6, 7, and 8 and during the following week; an Eclipse Viewing Party with be held at Law Farm Nature Trails in Dover-Foxcroft, and there will be eclipse viewing at the Versant Power Astronomy Center at the University of Maine in Orono. For additional events and lodging packages, visit www.visitmaine.com/things-to-do/in-the-sky/solar-eclipse-2024.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com