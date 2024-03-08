When to book, where to go, and how to get there: Everything you need to know about getting away this spring

It just so happens that I do know a secret, and it’s quite simple: Don’t plan a trip to Florida the same week that everyone and their Aunt Tilly are clamoring to go to Orlando. Those $35 mouse ear headbands will still be in stock whenever you visit Disney World. But because answering a question in this manner may be considered smarmy (you say smarmy, I say accurate) or even rude (you say rude, I say brutally honest), I’ll try a more helpful approach.

I don’t need a calendar to know when spring is coming because every March, desperate emails and text messages start arriving. They grow more frantic as April draws closer. Co-workers, friends, long-lost relatives, and random strangers ask me if I know any secrets or hacks for finding a cheap flight for April vacation, spring break, or a warm-weather escape.

Advertisement

According to the experts, specifically my friends at the travel booking site Hopper, one of the easiest ways to save money on an airline ticket is to fly on a weekday. By departing on a Wednesday or Thursday, you can save 15 percent on airfare. Sunday is the most expensive day to travel, followed closely by Friday and Saturday, so try to avoid weekends. As a bonus, there will be fewer people at the airport.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

You can save even more by traveling during off-peak months. According to Hopper, flights are about 30 percent cheaper during January, February, September, and October. If you can shift your plans to those months, you can potentially save hundreds.

Another way to save is to strategically purchase tickets ahead of time instead of asking your local travel writer about last-minute airfare trickery and sorcery. I promise the planning will pay off because I’ve seen it firsthand. Start monitoring prices on domestic flights three to four months before your trip (you can use Hopper or Google Flights to set price alerts), and then plan to buy tickets one to two months ahead. Start monitoring prices seven to eight months in advance for long-haul international flights.

Advertisement

Translation: If you’re daydreaming about a Memorial Day trip, you should be looking now, and if a July Fourth trip is in the cards, you should book by the end of April.

A detail of hotel room doors in Wildwood, N.J. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

If you haven’t purchased flights or hotels for this year’s April vacation, stop reading and start booking. Or, finish reading and then book. But in the future, always plan two months in advance if you can. Airlines don’t offer last-minute deals, particularly in an era when travel demand is still high. You can score last-minute hotel deals in bigger cities if you’re flexible (my favorite website for spur-of-the-moment deals is Hotel Tonight), but reserve ahead if you’ve got your heart set on a specific property or you’re not a thrill-seeking traveler.

Another way to score a last-minute travel deal for April vacation is by booking a cruise. According to AAA, there’s a 28 percent increase in cruise bookings for March and April this year compared to 2023 and a 60 percent increase in bookings for cruises departing from South Florida. Despite the surge, last-minute deals are available on cruises, although usually not on the latest and flashiest vessels in the fleet. When ships don’t fill up, you can often find deals on the cruise line’s website (Royal Caribbean has a good selection) or on sites such as Cruiseline.com or Cruise Critic.

Advertisement

The Royal Princess anchored off the Cayman Islands. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

If traveling by air, prepare for a little more time at security. The TSA is predicting a 7 percent bump in spring travel this year over last. Not to be a complete damp squib, but if your spring break travels take you to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, or Miami, be forewarned that airports at those destinations have a high number of delays during spring vacations, according to a study by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics by Captain Experiences. The study also found that there are fewer airport delays during the week than on weekends. It’s both cheaper and more time-efficient to travel on weekdays.

Orlando is truly ground zero for April vacation. In addition to being the third most delayed airport during spring vacation season, it’s also the most desirable destination for travelers. In a study from the travel insurance company Allianz, respondents said Orlando was their top choice for April vacation, followed by Phoenix, Las Vegas, New York, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Miami, Tampa, Salt Lake City, and Fort Myers.

An airline plane takes off from Logan Airport in the early morning sunlight in 2022. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The bottom line is that avoiding Florida during April vacation is probably a good idea if you aren’t keen on taking out a second mortgage to finance it. There are ways to stretch your vacation dollars further. Save the big trips for the off-peak months and stay local during school vacation week. As I’m typing this, you can get a very solid hotel room in Portland, Maine, or the Berkshires for under $125 a night during April vacation week. To explore something new, you can get a round-trip flight to Montreal or Toronto for $325. Hotels are quite inexpensive during Canada’s extensive mud season.

Advertisement

According to a study from IPX1031, the average American will spend $2,700 on spring break or school vacation in 2024. However, with flights to Florida hovering at $1,000 per person round trip for school vacation week, $2,700 won’t go far. If you haven’t planned yet, think local. Or, better yet, take that money, set it aside, and start pricing September flights to France.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.