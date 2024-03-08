Condos with hardwood floors for sale

CONDO FEE $231 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $835,000 in 2018

PROS This second-floor unit in a 2013 modern-day three-decker features central air, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors with inlays. From the entryway, pass a bedroom, bath, and laundry closet and step into a spacious, open, and south-facing great room. The kitchen at left features granite counters, dark wood cabinets, mosaic tile backsplash, and an island with pendant lights. There’s a gas fireplace in the sunny living area, and sliders in the dining area open to a deck. Down the hall, the primary suite offers a walk-in closet, skyline views, and a bath with double vanity, step-in shower, and jetted tub. The unit comes with a deeded parking space and basement storage. CONS Lots of industry nearby, including an electrical substation.

The kitchen of 553 East First Street #2, South Boston. Handout

Andrew McKinney, Donnelly + Co., 617-501-0233, DONNELLYANDCO.COM

$1,385,000

46 HIGHLAND AVENUE #1 / CAMBRIDGE

The exterior of 46 Highland Avenue #1, Cambridge. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,875

CONDO FEE $220 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $1,130,000 in 2017

PROS Set on a tree-lined street between Harvard and Inman squares, this unit comprises the lower two floors of a 1920 two-family. Enter by way of the front porch, and the living room to the right features bay windows and parquet floors with mahogany inlays. Built-in bookshelves frame a casement opening to the dining room and the large, updated kitchen with stone counters, stainless appliances, recessed lights, under-the-counter laundry, island, and breakfast bar. A mudroom leads out to a deeded driveway spot. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and remodeled bath with step-in shower, while the second bedroom, across from a bath, has a tiled fireplace. The carpeted lower level holds a den and office. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The main living area of 46 Highland Avenue #1, Cambridge. Handout

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker, 617-844-2712, gailroberts.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.