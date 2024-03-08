fb-pixelCondominiums for sale in South Boston and Cambridge, MA Skip to main content
On the Block

Condos with hardwood floors for sale

The flooring in these units in South Boston and Cambridge feature decorative wood inlays to create contrast and visual interest.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated March 8, 2024, 23 minutes ago
The exterior of 553 East First Street #2, South Boston.Handout

$925,000

553 EAST FIRST STREET #2 / SOUTH BOSTON

SQUARE FEET 1,321

CONDO FEE $231 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $835,000 in 2018

PROS This second-floor unit in a 2013 modern-day three-decker features central air, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors with inlays. From the entryway, pass a bedroom, bath, and laundry closet and step into a spacious, open, and south-facing great room. The kitchen at left features granite counters, dark wood cabinets, mosaic tile backsplash, and an island with pendant lights. There’s a gas fireplace in the sunny living area, and sliders in the dining area open to a deck. Down the hall, the primary suite offers a walk-in closet, skyline views, and a bath with double vanity, step-in shower, and jetted tub. The unit comes with a deeded parking space and basement storage. CONS Lots of industry nearby, including an electrical substation.

The kitchen of 553 East First Street #2, South Boston.Handout

Andrew McKinney, Donnelly + Co., 617-501-0233, DONNELLYANDCO.COM

$1,385,000

46 HIGHLAND AVENUE #1 / CAMBRIDGE

The exterior of 46 Highland Avenue #1, Cambridge.Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,875

CONDO FEE $220 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $1,130,000 in 2017

PROS Set on a tree-lined street between Harvard and Inman squares, this unit comprises the lower two floors of a 1920 two-family. Enter by way of the front porch, and the living room to the right features bay windows and parquet floors with mahogany inlays. Built-in bookshelves frame a casement opening to the dining room and the large, updated kitchen with stone counters, stainless appliances, recessed lights, under-the-counter laundry, island, and breakfast bar. A mudroom leads out to a deeded driveway spot. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and remodeled bath with step-in shower, while the second bedroom, across from a bath, has a tiled fireplace. The carpeted lower level holds a den and office. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The main living area of 46 Highland Avenue #1, Cambridge.Handout

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker, 617-844-2712, gailroberts.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

