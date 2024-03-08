Readers write in about changes to the Massachusetts state seal

Leave it as it is — why change it (“The State Seal Still Needs a Makeover — Here’s How to Get It Done,” January 28)? It reflects Massachusetts’ roots!

East Falmouth





Massachusetts’ state seal makeover should follow New Hampshire’s lead and hold a statewide competition among fourth-graders. Our new “I Voted” stickers are the best.

Pete Basiliere

Milford, New Hampshire





My thought to enhance Steve Calechman’s proposal for a new state seal would be to include the sign we all encounter at virtually every traffic intersection: “No Right Turn on Red.”

Paul Stewart

Quincy





About 20 years ago the new president of my school, Case Western Reserve University, decided to redesign our logo. Admittedly, the logo — a rising sun — was not exciting. A local firm was hired to design the new logo, which was quickly produced. The problem? Nobody could figure out the meaning — it was too abstract. When the next president came in, a contest was held: Anyone at the university could submit a logo design. The whole university got to vote. The winner? A jazzed-up rising sun. Everybody was happy with the process and the outcome.

Charlotte Ikels

Cambridge





I am proud of the existing state seal and do not want it changed.

Brian Clifford

Leverett





Minnesota was able to change its state flag in three months because officials did not spend enough time learning about the seal and flag that they had. Minnesota’s unique flag proudly proclaiming that it was the 19th state to be added to the Union after the original 13 is gone. [It no longer reflects] the state of the state when created in 1858. The Massachusetts commission has heard from numerous quarters about the current flag — I was one of them. The flag honors the Wampanoag Tribe and the Minutemen that helped the Pilgrims in 1620 and the colonists in 1775. The Mashpee Wampanoag honors the Wampanoags killed fighting for colonists in the American Revolution. There is every reason to portray the Native that stands tall and armed in honorific gold thread. The colonies’ quest for independence is emphasized in the banner: “By the sword we seek peace, but peace (will only come) under liberty.” The sword in the crest has been mistakenly labeled as a threat to the Native. Not so. The bent arm with a sword is taken from the Bedford Flag, the only Colonial flag flown at Concord Bridge and referenced in Emerson’s poem as “their flag unfurl’d to April’s breeze.” A commission would be well advised to be surgical in its correction, and to keep the historical value of the flag and state seal. The Wampanoag could easily be replaced by the Concord Minuteman statue, and the star could give way to an Indigenous symbol of their nurturing of the colonists. But then again, that’s what the flag already tells us.

Kevin M. Doyle

Mashpee





Minnesota’s new flag and seal ARE, in fact, under attack, and the attack is based on the claim that the change was rushed. . . . And, people have little patience with changes in subtly-racist symbols if they personally do not perceive the racism in them.

dpbsmith3

posted on bostonglobe.com





Calechman’s dismissive description of the efforts and accomplishments the state commission has made is irresponsible. The commission, plagued by insufficient and interrupted state funding, managed to 1) conclude that the current seal and motto must be rejected; 2) fund a statewide survey responded to by 10,000 citizens on their desires for the flag and whether the seal and motto should be on it; and 3) ask the state to fund a designer to use the survey results to finalize the deal. The ball is now in the court of the secretary of the Commonwealth.

Jillian M. Knowles

West Newbury

