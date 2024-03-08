Five things to do around Boston, March 11-17

Join New York Times best-selling author Xochitl Gonzalez as she introduces her latest novel, Anita de Monte Laughs Last, at Harvard Book Store in a discussion with Tufts professor Adriana Zavala. Gonzalez’s book follows the intertwined lives of two women connected by history and art, exploring ambition and relationships across different time periods. 7 p.m. Free. harvard.com

Tuesday

World Music

Discover a fusion of global rhythms and melodies during Berklee’s 38th International Folk Festival at the Berklee Performance Center. Directed by Christiane Karam and Vessela Stoyanova, Berklee performers and guest musicians join forces for a special performance at 8 p.m. $12 in advance, $17 day of show. berklee.edu

Friday and Saturday

Fairy Tales

Explore a new interpretation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, at the Strand Theatre. The play follows four spellbound lovers as they navigate a fairyland forest. Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. Reserve tickets, adults $20, seniors and students $15, at commshakes.org.

Saturday

Fluff ‘n’ Stuff

Embrace the spirit of spring at the Crochet Easter Eggs workshop, offered by Studio by Garden Streets at the CambridgeSide mall. Crochet tools are supplied to craft two eggs using T-shirt yarn and plush stuffing. Participants will learn methods such as adjusting sizes, experimenting with colors, mastering slip knots, and more. 4 p.m. $55. studio.gardenstreets.com

Sunday

Celtic Celebration

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day at the Irish Culture Centre Greater Boston with live traditional music, authentic food, and all-day corned beef and cabbage for purchase. Event activities include face painting, Irish dancing, and performances by the Brady Academy of Irish Dance, Greene-O’Leary School, and more. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 200 New Boston Drive, Canton. $20. irishculture.org

