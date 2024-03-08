Blind date: ‘He is one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met’

ADRIANA R.: 28 / social worker

NOTABLE QUALITIES: She has golden retriever energy.

HER PERFECT MATE: Could build things or work with his hands

7:30 P.M. PETULA’S, SOUTHIE

AT BASELINE

Bryan I have never been on a blind date before. If it’s something I’ve never done before it becomes high on my to-do list.

Adriana I saw it on social media! Thought it would be fun to do.

Bryan I didn’t do anything to get ready for the date. I was so anxious. I thought I shouldn’t dilute processing this experience with anything but steel courage.

Adriana I had my roommate drop me off and check out the area beforehand.

Bryan I saw her through the window and was like, I really hope that’s my date. She was tiny, with elegant long brown hair, soft on the eyes. I thought my date was beautiful.

Adriana He had nice hair!

HEATING UP

Bryan I told her I was an EMT and she told me she was a social worker helping kids get adopted. I could hear it in her voice how passionate she was about the job, which was something I admired right away.

Adriana He is one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met. We talked about multiple things: where we’ve lived or traveled to, things we like to do, things we aren’t good at.

Bryan We couldn’t stop talking. She’s traveled quite extensively and we’ve been to a lot of the same places, as well as having similar places we want to go. We both have eclectic taste in music and love to dance.

Adriana We both seem to be people who like to try all kinds of things, and like to be adventurous.

Bryan We shared plates, trying each other’s meals, something I love.

Adriana We ordered sashimi, a salmon dish, and steak frites.

Bryan I got more comfortable as she opened up to me. She was very animated and it was nice because I’m usually the one dominating the conversation. She told me she had aspirations of being a voice actor, and I couldn’t help but find that adorable.

Adriana Toward the middle of dinner I was thinking, Wow this is a really well-rounded, awesome guy.

COOL DOWN

Bryan The restaurant was closing and we didn’t want to keep the employees there longer than they had to be.

Adriana We got espresso martinis as a nightcap, chatted more, and then I ordered my Uber.

Bryan I didn’t feel the chemistry to lean in for a kiss. I like taking things slow. I’m old-fashioned and don’t like to rush or force things that don’t feel intrinsically right.

Adriana We hugged goodbye.

Bryan Not sure if the chemistry was completely there. I’m not used to going out with someone as talkative and outgoing as I am but maybe this is good for me. I think our values lined up well. I’ll shoot her a text — wish me luck!

Adriana I’m not sure. I have a lot of stuff going on in my life right now, so I am not totally focused on dating.

Bryan / A-

Adriana / B+

