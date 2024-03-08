Alleged adult store burglar caught with aid of drones in Northborough

Authorities used drones on Thursday to help capture a man who allegedly robbed an Amazing Intimate Essentials adult store in Northborough before taking cover in some woods near a Walmart, police said.
The armed robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m., police said. An officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near the store and ordered him to stop, but he ran into some nearby woods, police said in a statement.
Using drones, officers located the suspect in the woods, but he refused to come out, officials said. After officers were unable to negotiate his surrender, a special operations team from the Massachusetts State Police, along with negotiators, arrived at the scene.
The man, whose name was not released, surrendered without incident around 3 a.m., police said. He was carrying a replica firearm and a double-edged knife, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital and was slated to be arraigned Friday on charges of armed robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, breach of peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
Arraignment information out of Westborough District Court wasn’t immediately available.
