Alleged adult store burglar caught with aid of drones in Northborough

Authorities used drones on Thursday to help capture a man who allegedly robbed an Amazing Intimate Essentials adult store in Northborough before taking cover in some woods near a Walmart, police said.

The armed robbery occurred around 10:30 p.m., police said. An officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description near the store and ordered him to stop, but he ran into some nearby woods, police said in a statement.

Using drones, officers located the suspect in the woods, but he refused to come out, officials said. After officers were unable to negotiate his surrender, a special operations team from the Massachusetts State Police, along with negotiators, arrived at the scene.