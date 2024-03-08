Rainy and blustery weekend ahead, snow for ski country

A storm will bring mostly rain to New England this weekend with snow confined to the higher terrain.

The next weather system is not going to produce as much rainfall as the previous one. The storm will slice through New England early Sunday morning, bringing steady rain and even some downpours to Southern New England and some wet snow across the higher elevations of northern New England. There could also be some snow in the Berkshires.

Long-awaited sunshine greeted New Englanders Friday morning with seasonably cool temperatures and a gentle breeze. It looks as though the dry weather is going to last through Saturday morning before rain approaches.

Ski country could really use a good walloping and very often in March we see big storms that enable skiing to continue into April. I don’t expect the storm to produce more than 4 to 8 inches of snow for most of the ski areas, although some of the highest elevations could see a little bit more.

Some heavy wet snow is likely in ski areas this weekend. WeatherBELL

Here in Southern New England we’re looking at up to an inch of precipitation — not enough to really create any flooding issues on the roadways.

Boston will experience minor coastal flooding at the time of high tide Sunday. NOAA

Along the coast there could be some minor coastal flooding but moderate coastal flooding in New Hampshire and certainly along the coast of Maine. Portland is forecast to have an over 13-foot tide on Sunday — likely its third significant high tide since December.

The tide in Portland, Maine, will likely produce moderate flooding Sunday. NOAA

The rainfall will come to an end pretty quickly between 7 and 9 a.m. on Sunday, leaving us with blustery conditions and changeable skies. Winds could gust as high as 36 miles per hour. There could be a lingering shower in the afternoon with temperatures holding steady or even falling into the upper 30s by sunset.

Daily high and low temperatures for the week ahead. Dave Epstein

This is also the weekend where we transition between standard and daylight saving time. You will set the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night before you go to bed, meaning that the sunrise on Sunday will be later than it has been but so will the sunset.

Daylight saving time is a good time to check smoke detectors and conduct other safety checks. NOAA

The sun angle this time of the year is akin to the first of October and next week we will start enjoying September-strength sunshine. This will continue to push the flora and fauna completely into spring mode with the early flowering bulbs, and trees and shrubs all showing signs of growth.

Sunset will be at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday for the first evening of daylight saving time 2024. Timeanddate.com

It’s still too early to plant anything besides your pansies, though. It is a good time to prune your roses, move any perennials or even shrubs that you want to transition to a new spot and maybe even head to a garden center and see if they have any leftover material they might want to part with before the new stuff arrives.

Next week does appear to be setting up for a few dry days for a change, a great chance to enjoy spring.

After Sunday’s rain, several dry days are on the way next week. WeatherBELL



