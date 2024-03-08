Brockton Public Schools faces a deficit up to $25 million, new report says

The report, prepared by Open Architects, an education consultancy, was commissioned by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education following the shocking discovery this summer that the south of Boston school system had overspent its previous fiscal year budget of $219 million by about $14 million , a figure that city officials later revised to more than $18 million . The city was forced to cover the shortfall in an emergency council meeting in December to avert a state takeover, with a mix of reserved funds, free cash, and an increase in estimated revenues.

As a result of poor budget management and oversight, Brockton Public Schools faces a shortfall of up to $25 million in the current fiscal year, according to an independent review of the beleaguered school district’s finances that was made public Friday.

But the district is unlikely to balance its current $231 million budget, according to the report, facing a deficit ranging from $19 million to $25 million. And despite projections that the district will see an increase in funding from the governor’s budget, the district is projected to face a $7 million to $19 million shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year, the report said.

The review blamed the district’s financial woes on “budget mismanagement and inadequate fiscal controls.”

Brockton Public Schools is among the state’s largest and most diverse, serving nearly 15,000 students, more than 80 percent of whom are Black or Latino. Its flagship high school has made national headlines due to stunning reports of student violence that have left faculty injured and fearing for their safety, a staffing crisis that has stranded students without teachers for hours in the cafeteria, and calls from several members of the School Committee to bring in the National Guard to restore order.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said in a statement Friday that the report is a major step toward understanding the root causes of the district’s budgetary problems.

“The issues identified in the report are unacceptable,” Sullivan said. “The city is taking action — with guidance and assistance from the Commonwealth — to address these issues in the short term and implement safeguards to ensure that nothing like this happens again.”

