Massachusetts’ highest court upholds novel Brookline rule banning tobacco sales to anyone born this century

The Supreme Judicial Court rejected both arguments, ruling that state law expressly allows towns and cities to prohibit tobacco sales in full, and that Brookline has a “legitimate interest in mitigating tobacco use overall and in particular by minors.”

In its ruling, the Supreme Judicial Court upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit, known as Six Brothers v. Brookline , in which store owners argued Brookline’s novel tobacco ban was unconstitutional and conflicts with a 2018 statewide law that set the statewide legal minimum age to buy tobacco at 21 years old.

Massachusetts’ highest court issued a ruling Friday upholding a groundbreaking bylaw in Brookline that bans anyone born in the 21st century from buying tobacco in town, likely opening the door to other communities to pursue similar rules.

“The bylaw also is a rational alternative to an immediate and outright ban on sales of all tobacco products, preserving in-town sales to those in group one who may already suffer from addiction,” Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt wrote for the court in its 33-page ruling.

Brookline Town Meeting voters adopted a first-in-the-nation bylaw in 2020 that banned anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2000 from buying tobacco in the Boston suburb of 60,000 people. The rule went into effect about a year later, and will gradually prohibit tobacco or e-cigarette sales to anyone in town at some distant point in the future, regardless of his or her age.

The Brookline rule has been hailed as a novel effort to curb youth tobacco use by going far beyond setting a minimum age, effectively banning future generations from ever purchasing tobacco.

The bylaw was the first of its kind in the United States, and remains a novelty on the entire planet: New Zealand had adopted a similar policy, but scrapped it last year after a right-leaning coalition won control of the government.

Several Massachusetts towns have hoped to emulate Brookline’s rules. Health officials in Melrose, Stoneham, and Wakefield — three communities clustered north of Boston — all held public hearings on like-minded proposed regulations, all of which would ban the sale of tobacco or e-cigarette products to anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2004. Malden officials have weighed similar restrictions.

Friday’s ruling could encourage those towns, and others, to pursue their own bylaws.

The group of Brookline businesses had sought to overturn the bylaw, arguing that it violates equal protection guarantees in the state Constitution. A ban, even implemented gradually, could have wide ramifications for convenience stores, where tobacco products account for more than one-quarter of merchandise sales nationally, according to a Massachusetts trade group representing local retailers.

The lawsuit effectively pitted some of the tobacco’s industry’s biggest players against Brookline and the state. American Snuff Co. — a subsidiary of the tobacco giant American Reynolds — argued in a court brief that allowing someone born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 1999 to buy cigarettes but permanently barring someone born one second later is “discriminatory treatment [that] cannot pass constitutional muster.”

The state of Massachusetts backed Brookline’s efforts as an attempt to address “a legitimate health concern.” Governor Maura Healey approved Brookline’s rule when she was attorney general.

