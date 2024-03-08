Governor Chris Sununu: ‘I’m going to support Donald Trump’

“I’m going to support the ticket. I’m going to support Donald Trump ,” Sununu told WMUR’s Adam Sexton on Thursday. “But my focus is definitely going to be here in the state.”

Sununu championed the candidacy of former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley. But now that Haley has suspended her campaign , Sununu is reiterating his commitment to support the candidate Republicans choose to challenge President Biden.

Despite his history of criticizing the former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is falling in line behind Donald J. Trump as the GOP’s presumptive 2024 presidential nominee.

Sununu said the Biden administration has shown fiscal irresponsibility, a lack of management, and a failure to understand the nation’s current immigration-related challenges. So he’s backing Trump as the GOP alternative to Biden.

That said, Sununu is also standing by his past criticisms of Trump, and disagrees with Trump on certain issues. Trump’s claim that he should enjoy absolute presidential immunity for his conduct in office, for example, is “crazy,” Sununu said.

After the GOP’s disappointing electoral performance in 2018, 2020, and 2022, Sununu told CNN’s Anderson Cooper last year that Trump has been a drag on the party and would continue to hamper its odds in 2024′s down-ballot races. He called Trump a “three-time loser going on to be a four-time loser.”

Trump has returned fire, calling Sununu a “loser” who ran for president “without having the courage to announce.” Sununu — who publicly toyed with the idea of launching a presidential bid, but ultimately decided against it — responded in January by suggesting Trump is too old to communicate effectively.

Sununu’s beef with Trump isn’t exactly fresh. He made headlines in 2022 by calling the former president “[expletive] crazy.” And just two weeks ago, at the POLITICO’s Governors Summit, Sununu said the GOP won’t be Trump’s party forever. “A--holes come and go,” he said. “But America is here to stay.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.