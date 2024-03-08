Spring forward: Daylight saving time starts this weekend, be prepared

Your cellphone should change automatically to and from daylight saving time since it’s built into the operating system. Other clocks, however, will need to be changed manually.

But the good part? We will actually gain more daylight in the evening – that is, until Nov. 3, when the clocks then turn or “fall” back again an hour and we shift back to standard time.

It’s that time again. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 10 we will lose an hour of sleep as clocks in most parts of the United States spring ahead one hour for the beginning of daylight saving time (DST).

Advertisement

While springing the clocks forward “kind of jolts our system,” the extra daylight gets people outdoors, exercising and having fun, said Anne Buckle, of timeanddate.com, which features information on time, time zones and astronomy.

“The really, really awesome advantage is the bright evenings, right?” Buckle said. “It is actually having hours of daylight after you come home from work to spend time with your family or activities. And that is wonderful.”

The downside is that these time changes do disrupt our circadian rhythm, the 24-hour internal clock in our brain that regulates cycles of alertness and sleepiness by responding to light changes in our environment.

To adjust to the beginning of daylight saving time, sleep experts usually recommend going to bed a little earlier, moving up daily routines and daylight exposure, as well as taking part in relaxation techniques to improve sleep and reset your internal clock.

During this biannual ritual, fire officials said, it’s a good time to check the batteries on your home’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace any that don’t work.

“It’s the first line of defense against an emergency at home,” said Jake Wark, spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

Advertisement

Last year, about 70% of fire deaths in the state took place in people’s homes. “Sadly, firefighters only found working fire alarms at half of those (fire) scenes,” Wark said.

“Also, check the manufacturing date on smoke detectors,” he added, noting that modern detectors typically last about 10 years. “They are like every other appliance, so you want to make sure they’re operating properly.”

He said carbon monoxide detectors can vary by make and model and most need to be replaced every five, seven or 10 years. He suggests people look online to see what the manufacturer recommends.

And be sure to “test the detectors every month” to ensure they’re working, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.