🏀 Get smart fast about March Madness in Rhode Island

March Madness has officially arrived, so it’s time to catch up on how the local men’s and women’s college basketball teams are doing.

Here’s a quick guide that will make you sound smart enough if local hoops is a topic of conversation at work today or over the next couple of weeks.

Rhode Island College women

The 29-0 Anchorwomen are, by far, the best local college basketball story in the state, and they continue their run in the NCAA Division III Tournament at 8 tonight when they host Washington and Lee University in the Sweet 16. If they win, they’ll play again Saturday for a chance to return to the Final Four against the winner of Wartburg vs. Bates.

RIC is led by head coach Jenna Cosgrove, who was just named the New England Women’s Basketball Association Coach of the Year. Guard Sophia Guerrier, a graduate student, was named first-team all-region.

Providence College men

The Friars have a massive opportunity to improve their chances of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament when they host UConn tomorrow at 8 p.m. They’ll be a heavy underdog, but the Huskies have virtually nothing left to play for, as they have already clinched the Big East regular season title and appear well on their way to a No. 1 seed in the big dance.

At 19-11, Providence is currently considered among the “first four out” of the tournament by ESPN’s Bracketology, but that can change in a hurry with a win against UConn or a couple of wins in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden next week. Devin Carter appears destined to be first-team all-Big East this season.

Bryant University men

It has been a tumultuous season for the Bulldogs after head coach Jared Grasso resigned three games into the season (he was already on leave). But Phil Martelli Jr. led the team to a 19-12 season, including a stunning victory over last season’s Final Four Cinderella team, Florida Atlantic, back in November.

Now Bryant hosts Maine tomorrow at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the America East Tournament. Vermont is considered a heavy favorite to win the conference tournament and receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but the Bulldogs are a legitimate threat to take on the Catamounts in the conference championship game.

Brown University men

The Bears have a meaningless game tomorrow at Yale, but they have already qualified as the No. 4 seed in next week’s Ivy League Tournament. Don’t let the 11-17 record fool you; Brown has won five in a row, and anything can happen in a four-team playoff. The favorite is probably Princeton, which is projected as a No. 12 seed that no one will want to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Bryant University women

Bryant is the No. 4 seed in the America East Tournament, which gives them a home game at 6 tonight against No. 5 seed Binghamton. If they win, they’ll play in the semifinals on Monday.

URI women

The Rams are the No. 6 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, and they knocked off Dayton last night to advance to the quarterfinals. They’ll take on No. 3 seed St. Joseph’s at 7:30 p.m.

Everyone else

The URI men are 11-19 with one game to play, and next week is the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Brown’s women’s team hosts Yale tomorrow, but they did not qualify for the Ivy League Tournament.

Providence College’s women’s team tips off Big East Tournament play today at 11 a.m. against Butler. If they win, they’ll get No. 1 seeded UConn on Saturday.

