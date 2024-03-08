Hyannis man accused of shooting wife on Thanksgiving Day

Mark Griswold, 53, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Barnstable Superior Court to charges that included armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a household or family member, and carrying a firearm without a license, a third offense, according to legal filings and a statement from Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois’s office.

A Hyannis man with “87 adult arraignments” and multiple gun-related convictions was arraigned Thursday on charges that he shot his wife on Thanksgiving Day and tried to blame the attack on a former spouse’s son, according to authorities and legal filings.

Griswold was ordered held without bail. A lawyer for Griswold didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Griswold has been held without bail since his arrest in November, when he pleaded not guilty in Barnstable District Court,records show. His indictment last month moved the case to Superior Court.

According to a police report, Griswold called 911 around 5:37 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and told the dispatcher “someone had just shot at him and hit his wife” outside their home in Hyannis. His spouse was treated for a gunshot wound to her hand and chest but survived, the report said. The bullet traveled through her hand and became lodged in her chest.

Griswold told officers he had just returned home from visiting his mother in Boston and was preparing to leave with his wife for a dinner out when they were attacked, the report stated.

He said he was standing next to the passenger side of his wife’s car when he saw someone get out of a nearby SUV and approach them, at one point shouting “yeah” in a loud and threatening manner, according to the filing.

Griswold said he heard a loud bang and fell to the ground, and that the shooter ran back to the SUV, which peeled away from the scene. He said he realized his wife had been shot and called 911. He also told police that earlier in the day, he’d had an altercation with the son of his former wife in Boston, who told him “I know where you live,” the report said.

This account did not hold up to scrutiny, police said. A check of the son’s cell site location data indicated he did not travel to Cape Cod that day, and video surveillance near the shooting scene captured no SUVs matching the one Griswold described, the report stated.

But police did recover surveillance footage from a neighbor that allegedly captured a male voice at 5:19 p.m. shouting “Get out the car, get out the car,” followed by a female voice saying “you shot me, oh my god. oh my god. look at my hand, look at my hand,” the report stated.

That audio was captured about 19 minutes before Griswold called 911, and his wife told investigators in the hospital that the voices were hers and her husband’s, and that they’d been arguing before the shooting, the report said.

She also “stated that she never saw Griswold with a gun and couldn’t say if he shot her or not,” the report said. She obtained a restraining order against him once she was released from the hospital, police said.

“Not sure if Mark is the shooter or not, but he was known to have guns previously,” she wrote in a sworn affidavit seeking the order. “I am in fear due to the fact [that] he had previously been charged with possession of guns. I am afraid that he may have another gun, and may have been the shooter.”

In the report, police noted that her car had no bullet holes or broken windows after the shooting, and that there was blood covering the driver’s seat and driver’s side interior door.

Griswold’s wife also had injuries “consistent with defensive wounds [while] attempting to protect herself from someone outside her driver’s side window.”

The report did not speak to a possible motive for the shooting but noted that the Griswold’s mother-in-law had told her via text message before the attack that Griswold “was not invited” to the holiday dinner out. The report didn’t say when his mother-in-law had sent the texts.

Police also detailed Griswold’s extensive prior criminal history. Records indicate he “has 87 adult arraignments that include guilty convictions for trafficking firearms, possession of firearms without a permit, intimidation, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated,” authorities said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.