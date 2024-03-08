Kentucky man who ‘was not prepared’ for hiking Mount Washington rescued after a fall

A hiker from Kentucky was rescued from Mount Washington Thursday after he went off a trail, fell, and lost one of his sneakers, officials said.
Around 6:45 p.m., Joabe Barbosa, 23, of Georgetown, Ky., went off trail and into the Ammonoosuc Ravine, where he fell and hit his head and face and eventually became hypothermic, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials said.
Barbosa called 911 for help, and his GPS coordinates showed he was “well off trail in a drainage ravine” at an altitude of about 3,600 feet, officials said.
Conservation officers and a volunteer EMT from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue found Barbosa at 10:29 p.m., officials said.
Advertisement
They gave him food, a warm drink, a headlamp, and proper winter gear — including a pair of boots — and escorted him back to the trail. They arrived at the Cog Railway base station at 1:39 a.m. Friday, and from there Barbosa was taken by ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare, officials said.
“Barbosa was not prepared for the hike,” officials said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.