Kentucky man who ‘was not prepared’ for hiking Mount Washington rescued after a fall

A hiker from Kentucky was rescued from Mount Washington Thursday after he went off a trail, fell, and lost one of his sneakers, officials said.

Around 6:45 p.m., Joabe Barbosa, 23, of Georgetown, Ky., went off trail and into the Ammonoosuc Ravine, where he fell and hit his head and face and eventually became hypothermic, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials said.

Barbosa called 911 for help, and his GPS coordinates showed he was “well off trail in a drainage ravine” at an altitude of about 3,600 feet, officials said.