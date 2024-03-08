Lowell man sentenced to life in prison for setting his wife on fire in 2021

On March 31, 2021, officers were dispatched to a home on Varnum Avenue in Lowell for reports of “large visible flames,” the statement said. There, they found Lebron outside the house with serious burns covering most of her body.

Santos Lebron De Los Santos, 44, was found guilty of first degree murder for the death of 49-year-old Celeste Marte Lebron, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement Friday.

A Lowell man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for setting his wife on fire while she laid in a bathtub in 2021, officials said.

Police determined that Santos doused his wife in gasoline and set her on fire in a bathtub, Ryan’s office said in a statement. Lebron then escaped the home and sought help from a neighbor before Santos tried to get her back inside the house before police arrived, the statement said.

Officials said Lebron told the neighbor that “her husband had lit her on fire after accusing her of infidelity.”

“Literally on fire, Ms. Lebron managed to get herself out of the tub and out of the apartment to seek help,” said Ryan.

Lebron suffered burns to 90 percent of her body and she died from her injuries on April 20, almost three weeks after the fire, according to the statement.

Officials said Santos hid the gas can he used to start the fire in the back of his truck so that police would not be able to determine the cause of the blaze. Santos also gave “widely conflicting stories” regarding his wife’s death and failed to call 911 when the fire started, according to Ryan’s statement.

After his wife’s death, Santos “told several different versions of how the fire started, alternately attempting to pass his actions off as a joke, a scare tactic, or a faulty electrical issue in an attempt to evade accountability,” Ryan said.

Ryan noted that the murder was one of 14 domestic murders to occur in Middlesex County since 2021. She described Lebron as a victim of her husband’s “controlling behavior,” according to the statement.

“In the past, using threats and violence, he isolated his wife and threatened even more violence if she reported his actions to the police,” said Ryan. “With this verdict, the jury placed responsibility squarely on the defendant for the horror that he inflicted on Ms. Lebron.”









