Lynnfield home sustains ‘extremely heavy damage’ in fire

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated March 8, 2024, 24 minutes ago

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a home in Lynnfield Thursday night, officials said.

Crews were dispatched to Stafford Road around 8 p.m., said Fire Captain Christopher Cavalieri. Cavalieri said the home sustained “extremely heavy damage.”

“Everybody made it out of the house safely,” Cavalieri said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The four-bedroom single-family home on Stafford Road was built in 1994, according to town records.

