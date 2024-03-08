Lynnfield home sustains ‘extremely heavy damage’ in fire

Crews were dispatched to Stafford Road around 8 p.m., said Fire Captain Christopher Cavalieri. Cavalieri said the home sustained “extremely heavy damage.”

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a home in Lynnfield Thursday night, officials said.

“Everybody made it out of the house safely,” Cavalieri said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The four-bedroom single-family home on Stafford Road was built in 1994, according to town records.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.