Belmont man accused of lewd behavior during sex trafficking trial in Boston courtroom

Reached by phone on Friday, John Gregory Swomley, the attorney representing Evans, said he wasn’t prepared to comment on the case but described it as a “big misunderstanding of what went on” in the courtroom and he will “be ready to clarify that at a later date.”

Jeremy Lee Evans, 24, was arraigned on a charge of lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on March 4. Evans was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from John Joseph Moakley Courthouse, records show.

A Belmont man accused of lewd behavior in a Boston courtroom during a sex trafficking trial pleaded not guilty to the charge and his lawyer described the situation as a “big misunderstanding.”

According to a police report obtained by the Globe, the charge stemmed from a bizarre incident on Feb. 21, first reported by WCVB, when a member of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force attending a sex trafficking trial saw “a male party in the court room watching the proceedings keeps placing his hand deep into his pocket and over his genitals every time the testimony got sexual in nature.”

A deputy US Marshal later asked Evans to step outside of the courtroom, according to the police report.

“While speaking with Mr. Evans he appeared nervous with his hands and shoulder visibly shaking and his voice cracking,” the report stated. “When asked if he understood why he was removed from the court room [he] stated that people thought he was masturbating. Mr. Evans stated that his hand was in his jacket pocket and he was playing with his key chain.”

The white paper metal rimmed key tag was given to Evans as a placeholder to store his cellphone because phones aren’t allowed in court, the report stated.

The incident was referred to the Boston Police Department’s human trafficking unit for further investigation, and an arrest warrant was obtained, according to the police report.

On March 1, Evans was arrested at at 6 Dartmouth St. in Waltham by members of the Boston Police Department’s human trafficking unit, US Marshals Service, and Belmont police, according to the report.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for April 12, court records show.









