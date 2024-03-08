Man sentenced to at least 27 years in prison for fatal shooting outside Manchester, N.H., bar

John Delee, 23, was convicted by a jury in December on charges of second degree murder and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon in the death of Timothy Pouliot of Manchester.

A Salem, N.H., man was sentenced to at least 27 years in prison Friday for shooting and killing a 24-year-old man outside a Manchester bar last year, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

He was sentenced to 27 years to life on the murder charge and a consecutive sentence of three to six years for the reckless conduct charge, Formella’s office said. The three to six year sentence could be suspended “based upon certain behavioral requirements,” Formella’s office said.

Prosecutors said Delee shot Pouliot outside The Goat bar and grill on Old Granite Street around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023, following a dispute inside the bar. Responding police officers found Pouliot suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

