St. Patrick’s Day parades step off this weekend in Massachusetts

South Boston never fails to draw crowds on St. Patrick’s Day, but communities from Cape Cod to Western Massachusetts will celebrate Ireland’s national holiday with parades that start this weekend. Traditional Irish dancers, bagpipes and shamrocks galore are sure to be in style. But Model T Monster Trucks, stilt walkers, marching bands and even Table Talk pies will be part of the festivities.

YARMOUTH ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE Cape Cod’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration draws more than 45,000 spectators from all over the country. Along the two-mile-route, which starts at the intersection of Route 28 and Long Pond Road and ends at Higgins Crowell Road, attendees will hear performances from The New Magnolia Jazz Band and watch arrangements from members of the Kanaley School of Irish Dance. 11 a.m. Yarmouth. https://www.capecodstpatricksparade.com

In 2019, Caitlin Greenwood watched the St. Patrick Day parade in Yarmouth. The 2024 parade will be held Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Sunday, March 10

WORCESTER COUNTY ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE Featuring floats from several local favorites including the WooSox and the city’s famous Table Talk Pies, the Worcester St. Patrick’s Day Parade runs from the corner of Park Avenue and Mill Street to the corner of Park Avenue and Highland Street. The event will also include performances from the city police’s pipe and drum band and the Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s marching band. 12 p.m. Worcester. https://stpatsparade.com





Sunday, March 17

HOLYOKE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE A day after Holyoke’s annual St. Patrick’s Day road race, join thousands in the march from Northampton Street to High Street alongside live music, award-winning floats, dancers, jugglers, and stilt walkers. This year’s lineup features the Melha Riders, a group riding Dune Buggies, Go Karts, and Model T Monster Trucks to benefit Shriners Hospital. 11:10 a.m. Holyoke. https://holyokestpatricksparade.com.





SCITUATE ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE The largest St. Patrick’s Day parade on the South Shore will begin at the Scituate Senior Center and end at Scituate Harbor Community Center. The event occurs on a celebratory weekend that includes the Mad Hatter’s Ball, the Annual Mayor’s Race, and the St. Pat’s Plunge into the ocean at Peggotty Beach. 1 p.m., Scituate. https://www.weloveaparade.com

In 2023, members of the Berkeley Preparatory School Pipe and Drum Corps from Tampa, Florida performed at the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

SOUTH BOSTON ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE The state's signature St. Patrick's Day parade has been held for more than a century. The parade runs from Broadway Station to Farragut Road. Moved from downtown to Southie in 1901 to celebrate the neighborhood's robust Irish community and commemorate the evacuation of British troops from Boston, the parade provides sights of marching bands, floats, and festive attire. 1 p.m. South Boston. https://southbostonparade.org









































Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.