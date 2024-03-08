In new federal lawsuit, students claim MIT has tolerated antisemitism, discriminatory conduct on campus

“MIT refused to enforce its anti-discrimination policies when an antizionist and antisemitic response emanated from MIT- recognized student groups, choosing instead to cloak those groups’ response in the guise of ‘free speech,’ “ according to the lawsuit. “MIT tolerated discriminatory, harassing speech that it had expressly not tolerated in other comparable situations.”

The lawsuit was filed in US District Court in Boston on Thursday by StandWithUs Center for Legal Justice , a non-profit focused fighting antisemitism internationally, on behalf of three students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The suit demands that MIT expel students and fire professors and staff members who engage in or permit discriminatory conduct.

A new federal lawsuit claims that MIT has tolerated antisemitism and discrimination on campus, creating a climate of fear for Jewish and Israeli students since the Hamas attack in October and Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza.

According to the lawsuit, “Jewish and Israeli students have also avoided going to certain locations on campus during protests because of the hostile environment created by those protests.”

The 32-page lawsuit invokes Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and requests that the federal court issue an injunction instructing MIT to take the following steps to improve the campus environment for Jewish and Israeli students:

- Fire “administrators, professors, or other university employees or staff responsible for the antisemitic abuse permeating the school, whether because they engaged in it or permitted it.”

- Expel students or shut down student groups at MIT who also “engage in such conduct.”

- Ensure that Jewish and Israeli students are “protected, with respect to their physical safety and otherwise, from discrimination and harassment on the basis of their Jewish identity, including those for whom Zionism is an integral part of that identity.”

- MIT must explicitly alert the university community that “MIT will condemn, investigate, and punish any conduct that harasses members of the Jewish community, or others on the basis of their ethnic or ancestral background.”

The lawsuit is the latest chapter in the months-long struggle on campuses in Greater Boston and beyond to respond to the turmoil that has erupted in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 in Israel and the subsequent Israeli invasion of Gaza that has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The turmoil led to the resignation of former Harvard University President Claudine Gay and a pending federal lawsuit against Harvard by 10 alumni alleging Harvard has failed “to end antisemitism on its campus” had led to “the devaluation of their Harvard degrees,” the Globe has reported.

In an e-mail to the Globe, an MIT spokesperson said the university has not yet received the lawsuit.

“We have not been served with the complaint and MIT does not, as a typical practice, comment on pending litigation,” the spokesperson, Sarah McDonnell, wrote in the e-mail. “Generally, we’d note MIT has established processes in place to address concerns of discrimination and harassment.”

This is a developing story.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.