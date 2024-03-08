Police fatally shoot man in Rochester, N.H., attorney general’s office says

The man’s name was not immediately released. No police officers were injured, and there is “currently no known threat to the public,” the statement said.

The shooting occurred in a wooded area off Gooseberry Circle, a residential neighborhood in Rochester, Formella’s office said in a brief statement.

Authorities are investigating after police in Rochester, N.H., fatally shot a man Friday night, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation,” Formella’s office said.

It was not immediately clear how many officers were involved. A spokesman for Formella’s office said the investigation “is in its early stages.”

The Rochester Police Department referred questions to the attorney general’s office.

