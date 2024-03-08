Man sentenced for selling drugs inside Taunton sober home

A Taunton man pleaded guilty Thursday to trafficking drugs from inside the sober home he was living in, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s office said.
Daniel St. Pierre, 38, was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court to serve between five and eight years in state prison for charges of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, Quinn’s office said in a statement.
In June of 2023, police executing a search warrant for Pierre at a sober home in Taunton saw him hand a woman something that she immediately swallowed while the two sat on the front stairs of the building, according to the statement. When confronted by police, the woman told officers she had swallowed one of the three Adderall pills she purchased from Pierre.
Officers seized the woman’s two remaining pills and placed Pierre into custody before searching his room in the sober house, the statement said. There, police found 564 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of cocaine, and 46 grams of fentanyl. They also found several “hide cans” used to produce narcotics, plastic bags, three digital scales, and $11,126 in cash, according to the statement.
Testing determined that the pills seized from the woman were methamphetamine, Quinn’s office said.
“The defendant was selling large amounts of very dangerous drugs that are upending communities and ruining people’s lives,” Quinn said. “The sentence is appropriate to protect the public.”
