Wanted: Citizen scientists to monitor N.H. butterflies

Scientists in the state are working to train volunteers to collect that information, by monitoring and recording butterfly sightings throughout the state using a platform called iNaturalist and during an annual Fourth of July count.

That data is needed to understand long term trends in butterfly populations, which are indicators of biodiversity and the health of different kinds of habitat.

CONCORD, N.H. — There are more than 100 species of butterflies found in New Hampshire, but scientists say they lack basic data about them, including how common they are or where they live.

The first of six trainings offered this spring was held Wednesday evening, and volunteers can put the new information to use soon, as some butterflies start getting active in March. People are likely to start seeing the critters in April and May, according to Haley Andreozzi, a wildlife conservation specialist with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.

Andreozzi led Wednesday’s training, along with Heidi Holman, a wildlife biologist at New Hampshire Fish and Game. Andreozzi said the data collected by volunteers goes a long way toward better understanding the status of butterflies in New Hampshire.

“One hundred species is actually something, with the help of volunteers, that we can get a handle on,” she said in an interview.

So far, 2,600 observers have observed almost 19,000 butterflies as a part of New Hampshire’s Butterfly Monitoring Network. The Red-spotted Admiral has been seen the most times, followed by the Great Spangled Fritillary, while the Common Ringlet came in third.

In a presentation, Holman said her agency only has the resources to address species at greatest risk in the state, like the Karner blue butterfly, which was extirpated from New Hampshire in 2000. It has since been reintroduced to the state, a labor-intensive process, according to Holman.

That leaves monitoring of more common butterfly species like monarchs, pearl crescents, and common wood-nymphs, to citizen scientists.

Those butterflies face a host of threats from climate change and from their habitat becoming more fragmented due to development and the use of pesticides and herbicides, which can wipe out the host plants that butterflies depend on as young caterpillars.

Andreozzi said while people have often heard of the flashy butterfly species like monarchs or swallowtails, there are many lesser-known species people can easily learn to identify.

“They come in all shapes and sizes. There’s just an incredible diversity to learn about,” she said.

If you missed Wednesday’s training, here are the five more chances to attend one:

March 13, 6:30–7:30 p.m: Introduction to Identifying Butterflies: Mark Ellingwood, Wildlife Biologist and Volunteer with the Harris Center for Conservation Education

March 20, 6:30–7:30 p.m: How to Identify Hairstreaks and Blue Butterflies: George DeWolf, Coordinator of the Baker Pond Butterfly Count

March 27, 6:30–7:30 p.m: How to Identify Fritillary and Checkerspot Butterflies: Amy Highstrom, Coordinator of the Lake Sunapee Butterfly Count

April 3, 6:30–7:30 p.m: How to Identify Brown and Skipper Butterflies: Rick Van de Poll, Ecologist and Research Director at Tin Mountain Conservation Center

April 10, 6:30–7:30 p.m: Become a Volunteer Guide of the NH Butterfly Monitoring Network: Haley Andreozzi, UNH Extension

To register for these webinars, visit naturegroupie.org.

