The US just had its warmest winter on record, latest data show

In New England, New Hampshire and Vermont were among eight states that also had their own record-breaking 2023-24 winters, shattering their average highs, NOAA said. The two states also saw their second-driest February on record.

The average temperature was 37.6 degrees for the December-through-February period, known as meteorological winter.

New scientific data shows this past winter was the warmest on record, about 5.4 degrees above average, for the United States, according to the latest figures released by NOAA on Friday.

Other states experiencing their warmest winter ever included Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. This past winter was also ranked among the Top 10 warmest in 26 other states, NOAA officials said.

February, in particular, now ranks the third warmest February in the agency’s 130-year climate record. The average temperature for the month in the contiguous US was 41.1 degrees, about 7 degrees above the 20th-century average.

US mean temperature departures from average for the 2023-24 winter. NOAA

The unseasonable weather has also meant a wetter season for New England and other parts of the United States. Winter precipitation was nearly an inch above average in the US, ranking in the wettest third of the historical record, with Connecticut recording its third-wettest winter season.

Many New England towns were deluged with heavy rainfall in December and January that caused massive flooding along coastal communities as well as inland.

Precipitation percent of average for the US winter 2023-24. NOAA

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information released its new figures Friday, just one day after scientists from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service revealed that February 2024 was the hottest February ever recorded globally — the ninth month in a row to shatter the high-temperature threshold.

This latest information confirms other high-temperature marks set in New England this past winter:

• Boston and Providence experienced their 7th warmest winter 2023-24 — the average temperature of 36.4 degrees in Boston was 3.9 degrees above average, with Boston on track to end up with back-to-back winters with less than 20 inches of snow — the first time since records began in 1872.

• Amherst experienced its warmest meteorological (Dec.-Feb.) winter since records started there in 1893.

• In Worcester, it was the second warmest winter; and third warmest for Hartford.





Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.