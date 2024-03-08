Biden’s use of ‘illegals’ in his State of the Union address rubs some Democrats the wrong way

In discussing immigration policy, Biden mentioned Laken Riley, the Georgia nursing student who police say was killed by an immigrant in the country illegally. An immigrant from Venezuela has been arrested and charged with murder.

President Biden’s use of the word “illegals” to describe migrants during his State of the Union address on Thursday night rubbed a number of progressive Democrats the wrong way.

Biden said, “An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many of thousands of people have been killed by illegals?”

That word “illegals” has long been verboten by Democrats. When Biden took office, he referred to migrants in the U.S. illegally as “noncitizens.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that while there was large parts of his address that she appreciated, she was disappointed in that moment.

“I wish he hadn’t engaged with Marjorie Taylor Greene and used the word illegal,” the Washington Democrat told the Associated Press immediately after the speech.

Her fellow progressive colleague, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., echoed her sentiments, saying that she had never heard the president use that word before. “Just like we should not be implementing Republican policy, we should not be repeating Republican rhetoric,” Pressley said.

Many studies have found immigrants are less drawn to violent crime than native-born citizens. One published by the National Academy of Sciences, based on Texas Department of Public Safety data from 2012 to 2018, reported native-born U.S. residents were more than twice as likely to be arrested for violent crimes than people in the country illegally.