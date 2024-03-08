Alabama senator’s State of the Union rebuttal draws criticism from some in the GOP

But it wasn’t the substance of the response — which covered subjects like immigration and in vitro fertilization — that generated the most chatter among Republican lawmakers and analysts. Rather, it was the delivery and staging of the speech that got the most attention.

Considered a rising star in the Republican Party , Alabama Senator Katie Britt was tasked Thursday with delivering the rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address. And sitting at her kitchen table at home on Thursday evening , Britt, 42, the youngest woman Republican elected to the Senate, gave a withering critique of Biden, describing him as “out of touch” with the issues facing most Americans.

“Well, that Katie Britt experience was … experiential,” said Michael Steele, former Republican National Chairman, on X, formerly Twitter. An unnamed Republican staffer told Business Insider the response was “giving high school freshman speech.”

“I guess one could argue that Katie Britt did Republicans a favor. Instead of everyone talking about how well Biden did, she shifted the discourse to how bad she did,” said Sarah Longwell, publisher of the The Bulwark and founder of Republican Voters Against Trump.

Others had a few problems with the delivery but criticized the decision to have Britt speak from her kitchen, arguing it played into gender stereotypes and pulled the focus away from the substance of her speech and credentials as a lawmaker.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as communications director for former president Donald Trump, expressed confusion over the staging of the rebuttal, calling it “bizarre” and a “missed opportunity” on CNN.

“Women can be both wives and mothers and also stateswomen. So to put her in a kitchen, not in front of a podium or the Senate chamber where she was elected after running a hard-fought race, I think felt very flat and was confusing to some women watching it,” Griffin said.

Olivia Perez-Cubas, spokesperson for former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, applauded Britt as “incredibly impressive,” but said she was unsure why she delivered the response “from a kitchen.”

“The Republican rebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech — delivered by a woman sitting in the kitchen representing exactly where many of these men in the GOP think all women belong,” remarked Olivia Troye, who served as an advisor to former vice president Mike Pence. “That was some seriously crazy [expletive].”

Brian Stelter, the former chief media correspondent for CNN, pointed out that there were “zero video clips of the speech on [Britt’s] X feed” on Friday. Instead, he said, Britt and the official account for Senate Republicans were posting graphics with key quotes from the rebuttal.

Not all Republicans were rankled by the speech. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Britt was “absolutely spot on and delivered a dynamite response.”

