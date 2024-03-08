Montana Representative Rosendale drops US House reelection bid, citing rumors and death threat

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana announced Friday he would no longer seek reelection — the second time he’s filed and dropped out of a congressional race in the past month.

Rosendale cited defamatory rumors and a death threat against him that caused him to send law enforcement officers to check on his children as reasons for retiring at the end of the year.

“This has taken a serious toll on me and my family,” Rosendale said in a social media post, adding that “the current attacks have made it impossible for me to focus on my work to serve you.”