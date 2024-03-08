Trump secures bond to cover judgment in writer’s defamation case

The bond still has to be approved by the judge overseeing the case, US District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

A document was posted in federal court memorializing Trump’s agreement with Chubb, the insurance giant that underwrote the bond to cover the $83.3 million in damages that a jury awarded to Carroll in January for defaming her in 2019, when Trump was in office.

NEW YORK — Donald Trump on Friday secured a bond for more than $91 million to cover the judgment in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case while he appeals.

The former president and likely 2024 Republican nominee to challenge President Biden had until Monday to guarantee payment of an $83.3 million judgment to Carroll, whom he defamed after she accused him of long-ago sexual assault. Trump also filed a notice saying he will appeal the judgment against him.

Advertisement

Carroll has sued Trump twice in connection with a forced sexual encounter in the mid-1990s and disparaging comments he made about her. Trump adamantly denies any encounter.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Trump has already posted more than $5 million in cash with the court from a separate lawsuit Carroll brought for sexual assault and defamation. He is also on the hook for securing a bond for more than $450 million in the New York attorney general’s civil business fraud case.

WASHINGTON POST

RNC selects new leaders handpicked by former president

HOUSTON — The Republican National Committee on Friday selected new leaders who were hand-picked by former president Donald Trump, a move expected to tighten the expected nominee’s hold on the party’s machinery before the general election.

The committee unanimously elected Michael Whatley, who led the North Carolina Republican Party and was the RNC’s general counsel, as its chair and Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law, as co-chair.

Whatley and Lara Trump were endorsed by Trump last month after Ronna McDaniel, the committee’s leader since 2017, privately told the former president she planned to leave the position. McDaniel was for months the focus of intense pressure from inside and outside the Trump campaign to step down over the committee’s lackluster fund-raising and criticism over Republicans’ performance in 2022.

Advertisement

Many of Trump’s allies also criticized McDaniel, whom Trump originally picked for the position, for being insufficiently supportive of the former president.

The new leaders will take the reins of the national party at a critical juncture for Trump’s campaign, and their elevation is part of his larger effort to effectively merge the RNC with his campaign.

After Trump dominated the primaries on Super Tuesday, his last remaining rival, Nikki Haley, exited the Republican race, effectively handing him the party’s nomination. Trump is now focused on the general election, and his campaign is expected to begin raising money in concert with the party, allowing him to raise far larger sums and to tap into the existing party apparatus.

During Friday’s meeting, the RNC voted to officially recognize him as the party’s presidential candidate, even though he has not yet locked up the delegates necessary to clinch the nomination.

In a speech after his election, Whatley vowed that the committee would “be the vanguard of a movement that will work tirelessly every single day to elect our nominee, Donald J. Trump,” flip control of the Senate and expand Republicans’ slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Whatley also said his priorities as chair would be “getting out the vote and protecting the ballot.” He pledged to build on the committee’s efforts to recruit and deploy poll watchers, workers, and judges to serve as “real-time monitors” as votes are being cast as well as counted.

Advertisement

NEW YORK TIMES

Expelled US representative Santos to run for congress again

Expelled New York Republican congressman George Santos said he will again run for office, this time against one of the Republicans who helped oust him in a historic, bipartisan congressional vote last year.

Paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday indicates Santos will run for the Republican-leaning 1st Congressional District, a suburban seat in Suffolk, Long Island, represented by Representative Nick LaLota. That district is farther east and more Republican-leaning than the nearby district that elected Santos in 2022.

The House voted to expel Santos in December — an action the chamber had previously taken only five times in US history, and not for more than 20 years — in response to an array of alleged crimes and ethical lapses that came to light after the freshman lawmaker was found to have fabricated key parts of his biography.

The vote followed the release of a House Ethics Committee report that accused Santos of an array of misconduct, including stealing money from his campaign, deceiving donors about how contributions would be used, creating fictitious loans, and engaging in fraudulent business dealings. Santos, the report alleges, spent hefty sums on personal enrichment, including visits to spas and casinos, shopping trips to high-end stores, and payments to a subscription site that contains adult content. Santos, who has denied wrongdoing, also faces 23 federal criminal counts, including fraud, money laundering, falsifying record, and aggravated identity theft. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Advertisement

After Santos was expelled, Democrat Tom Suozzi won a special election to the seat in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which he held for three terms before giving it up to run for governor.

Santos mocked LaLota and other Republican colleagues for the GOP’s loss in the special election and shrinking the party’s already narrow majority in the House.

A voice message left on Santos’s cellphone Thursday night and an email sent to the person listed as his campaign treasurer were not immediately returned.

“To raise the standard in Congress, and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable, I led the charge to expel George Santos,” LaLota said in a statement posted on X, which included a link to donate to his campaign. “If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in.”

Former CNN host John Avlon is among the Democrats running for the 1st Congressional District and welcomed the chance to face Santos in a social media post.

“Looks like the circus just came to NY-01,” Avlon wrote on X. “George Santos filed to primary Nick LaLota. Whatever the result — serial liar or Trump flunky — my response is the same: Bring It On.”

Advertisement

Santos’s filing came as he made a surprise visit to the Capitol where his former colleagues were gathered for President Biden’s State of the Union address. As a former House member, Santos retains certain privileges, including access to the House floor. Republican House staffers at one point before Biden’s speech asked Santos to move from the seat he had taken and to stand in the back to make room for current members, according to a CNN report.

After his historic expulsion, Santos attempted to cash in on his infamy. He opened an account on Cameo and quickly earned “six figures” by making short personalized videos for a fee, Semafor reported. As of Thursday night, Santos’s rate for a video was $350.

WASHINGTON POST



