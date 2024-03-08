After Super Tuesday: And then there were two

The only way for the minority of Republicans with integrity and a belief in American democracy to help save this country is to vote to reelect President Biden in November. Staying home or voting third party may feel better, but it will fail to stop this country’s slide into authoritarianism. The same goes, I might add, for Democrats and independents who are disaffected with Biden.

Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in the Republican primaries thus far confirms what was obvious: The GOP as many once knew it is dead.

The hour is late, and we urgently need a united front to protect democracy. Any differences over policy will be moot without a functioning democracy, the rule of law, and adherence to the Constitution. In authoritarian or fascist nations, might makes right. Once such regimes are in place, they are hard, if not impossible, to dislodge. November is our chance to pull this republic back from the brink.

Elizabeth L. Merrick

Somerville





Too much focus on ‘leading’ — the key is that Biden is not too old to govern

While I wish President Biden were younger just to keep people from getting sidetracked by his age, I don’t know what voters mean when they say he’s too old to “lead.”

Lead what? His function is to govern: to appoint a Cabinet of people with expertise in their respective fields rather than a collection of cronies without regard for expertise; to negotiate with the political opposition rather than berate it or, worse, refuse to take up any bipartisan plan; to hold sacred his oath to support the Constitution as well as to accede to our tripartite way of government that functions through a separation of its executive, legislative, and judicial branches; to cooperate with our allies in order to strengthen our security by fortifying NATO.

In contrast to Biden’s inclination to unify is former president Donald Trump’s to divide. When he was in office, he demonstrated his contempt for our European allies, made explicit his tendency to engage in retribution politics, and aligned himself with Vladimir Putin by expressing his admiration for a dictator who considers the United States his archenemy. Since Trump was defeated, Putin has threatened us and our allies with nuclear attack, and our former president has promised yet more politics of revenge on his domestic rivals.

None of the above, whether in respect to Biden or Trump, is age-related.

Delija Valiukenas

Bridgewater





Voters have their fears, and the Democratic Party has a decision to make

Investors in mutual funds are advised not to base their expectations of future results on past performance. A similar admonition pertains in the 2024 presidential elections as the electorate evaluates President Biden’s fitness for a second term. Voters’ perception of future achievements in office, or the lack thereof, may be more important than their assessment of Biden’s first-term accomplishments.

Time is running out for Biden to bow out of the race and make way for the Democrats to nominate a moderate who can unify the party and attract both disaffected Black, Latino, and young voters and liberal Democrats who are uncommitted to Biden over his Israel-Gaza policy.

Biden’s inner circle of advisers and contributors who continue to support his run for a second term should do what they ask of moderate Republican politicians who endorse Trump: Place the welfare of the Republic above whatever personal gain they cling to. For Democrats to do otherwise is just as hypocritical and self-serving.

Lawrence R. Kaplan

Cape Elizabeth, Maine





Two wars going on. Why aren’t protesters taking to streets over Ukraine?

Reporter Jim Puzzanghera documents how a number of activists in multiple states are protesting the war in Gaza through the ballot and on the streets (“The call for ‘uncommitted’ grows louder,” Page A1, March 5). A tragic number of Gazans and Ukrainians are dying each day. The bill linking foreign aid to border security is being held hostage in the House by Speaker Mike Johnson and conservative Republicans. The delay deprives Ukraine of crucial military assistance and leaves it at risk of falling to Russia in President Vladimir Putin’s imperialistic war.

While I understand and appreciate Americans’ deep concern over the tragedy in Gaza, which has a very complicated context, why is virtually no one casting ballots or taking to the streets over Ukraine when we have a direct and simple way to address a clear moral and strategic nightmare?

Jerry Rubin

Jamaica Plain





Mainstream media are falling into the false-equivalency trap

Thank you to Kimberly Atkins Stohr for calling out the shortsighted political coverage offered by the mainstream news media (“Public criticism of political news coverage cries out for the return of the public editor,” Opinion, Feb. 29). There is too much at stake in the coming election to fall once again into the trap of covering political developments, particularly the presidential race, through a lens of false equivalency. Donald Trump is dangerous to this country, to the climate, and to the future of democracy. Millions of citizens know this. Please, for the love of all that’s good, listen to them.

Sia Stewart

Conway