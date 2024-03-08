‘An inspiration and a north star’: Brayan Bello’s journey from the Dominican Republic to $55 million man

For the Red Sox, the deal acknowledges a bit of a landmark — a homegrown pitcher around whom they are building. But for the people who know the unpaved path traveled by Bello to reach this point, it means something far more profound.

On Saturday afternoon, prior to the first game, Bello will take part in a press conference about his six-year, $55 million contract , a deal that could turn the 24-year-old into a rotation linchpin for the rest of the decade.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Brayan Bello will not pitch this weekend in Estadio Quisqueya when the Red Sox and Rays play a pair of exhibition games in his native country, but he will be in the spotlight.

“Bello’s kind of an inspiration and a north star,” Diofante de Peña, who trained Bello in Santo Domingo, said through a translator. “It’s a beautiful story, what we lived out with Bello. The way he got there is difficult. It wasn’t obvious.”

Brayan Bello made his major league debut in July 2022. This week, he signed a contract extension with the Red Sox worth $55 million. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

An early crossroads

Bello’s path offers a window into the Dominican amateur experience, a story common among thousands of teens and pre-teens in the country yet incomprehensible to many Americans.

He was raised in Las Galeras, at the far end of the peninsula of Samaná in the northeast part of the country (not unlike Provincetown on the tip of Cape Cod). Bello believed he had the talent to pursue a professional baseball career, but until the introduction of a new highway that cut travel time by two hours, teams almost never sent scouts into the region.

When he was 15, Bello knew he needed to leave his family and his home for Santo Domingo.

“Everybody who is from Samaná has to go to San Pedro, Santiago, or Santo Domingo,” Bello said through a translator. “It was very difficult for me because I was in Samaná with my family, with my cousins, with my brothers, with my siblings, and everybody. It was very hard for me to leave.”

Bello was introduced to Peña, a trainer and the cousin of longtime big leaguer and Samaná native Fernando Rodney. Peña’s program is modest, not one of the more prominent amateur academies, which typically train youths from the age of 12 (or earlier) and regularly produce players who receive six- and seven-figure bonuses when first eligible to sign after they turn 16.

Trainer Diofante de Peña sat with his daughter in his Dominican Republic home. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Peña instead focuses on overlooked pitchers who develop later, many of them entering his program at 13, 14, or 15, and often signing for five-figure bonuses — if they sign at all.

Peña has to exercise discretion when selecting players. He must pay for their training (including food, housing, clothes, and equipment) with the hope of eventually claiming a commission of up to 30 percent.

When Bello arrived in Santo Domingo in 2014, it wasn’t clear that the 15-year-old was a strong candidate for a professional career. He was short and skinny and threw only about 74 miles per hour.

“A friend of mine who was there saw him in the group of kids and was like, ‘Nah, I don’t think so,’ ” said Peña.

But the trainer believed that Bello’s loose, clean arm action showed the potential for significant velocity gains, and he was impressed by Bello’s determination.

“When I see a player, if my heart doesn’t get a little excited, doesn’t beat a little faster, that’s my instincts telling me something,” said Peña. “I felt a connection with Brayan in particular. Bello had that light guiding him.”

Peña took on Bello and began the process of putting him on a professional path.

“I learned everything from him,” said Bello.

‘Ugly fields’

The setting wasn’t glamorous. Peña’s players live in a single-floor residence with three rooms of bunched, barracks-style bunk beds. There’s a kitchen, 1½ bathrooms, and a few fans for circulation. Homesickness for the players — most from Samaná, too far to see their families with any frequency — is unavoidable.

“My time in the house with my trainer showed me how mentally strong I was,” said Bello. “I saw [players] leaving because they missed their families. They missed their moms, they missed their girlfriends.

“At the end of the day, I had a goal, and I understood that what I was doing was giving me a chance to have a better future for myself and my family.”

Five days a week, Peña’s players wake up at 6 a.m. and walk roughly two miles, much of it along dirt roads, to the sprawling field in East Santo Domingo known as the Hippodrome, a name drawn from the well-attended horse racing track that looms on the far side of the park.

Accommodations are spartan at Diofante de Peña’s training facility. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff) Peña pays for all equipment, and hopes to get a percentage of a player's bonus if he signs. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff)

There’s one field for games, and enough flat space for seven programs to train. Scouts do make the trip to the Hippodrome, but it doesn’t teem with evaluators.

“They feel more comfortable in another field,” said Ezequiel Villar, another trainer whose program uses the Hippodrome. “If you’re here, what do you see? Ugly fields, a lot of people around.”

The players eat breakfast, then work out until about 10:30 a.m., at which point they walk the two miles back to Peña’s house for lunch. After a nap, they’ll work out again in the afternoon, often throwing a bullpen session using a wood block hammered into a dirt patch outside their dorm, firing pitches toward a tire 60 feet away. They regularly clock 12-hour days, finishing around 6 p.m.

Saturdays are for school. Because many youths need to work to contribute to their family’s incomes, the Dominican Republic offers an option for students to attend school just once a week. Sundays, the players are off. They have two scheduled breaks per year — Holy Week in the spring and Christmas — though some will try to go home more often. Otherwise, they’re training year-round.

A young player grabbed a bite at the café across the street from the Hippodrome fields. Players rarely get to return home when they're at a baseball academy. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Bello made quick strides once in the program. Peña recalled him reaching 84 m.p.h. within six months. He also quickly took to the introduction of a Rodney-inspired changeup.

“This is the school of changeups,” said Peña. “Every time we go out there, people are like, ‘Oh, the Rodneys are out there.’ ”

With that combination, Bello started to get opportunities to try out at a number of academies, nearly reaching a deal when he was first eligible as a 16-year-old. Peña said Bello was close to a $150,000 agreement to sign with the Phillies, but the offer got pulled because of an arm issue in a workout in front of a scouting supervisor.

Bello needed four months to regain his strength and velocity before he again garnered interest, and by that time he had turned 17.

In the Dominican amateur baseball world, once a player reaches the age of 16 and remains unsigned, bonus offers tend to wither.

“Sixteen-year-old players, don’t want to look at them,” said Peña. “They’re already an older player. Bello was getting desperate to sign.”

There were tryouts — Peña scrolled through images on his phone of Bello in several teams’ uniforms at their academies, including the Rockies and Royals.

Bello (center, wearing a Rockies shirt) posed with fellow ballplayers during his time at a baseball training center in Santo Domingo. courtesy of Diofante de Peña

Bello received a $10,000 offer from Colorado and was eager to take it. Peña counseled him to wait for a team that showed greater interest.

Enter the Red Sox, albeit slowly.

Big league breakthrough

Manny Nanita, then the Red Sox’ Dominican scouting supervisor, saw Bello at the Hippodrome. He witnessed a pitcher throwing in the high 80s with room to add more velocity. Nanita organized a private workout for the young righthander against hitters, and Bello performed well enough for the Sox to invite him for an additional workout at their academy in nearby El Toro in March 2017.

But Bello didn’t want to attend. The proposed workout fell during Holy Week, and Bello wanted to go home to Samaná.

“I said, ‘You’re not going anywhere,’ ” said Peña. “ ‘I’ll take you to your house [after the workout], but we’re gonna do this.’

“He grabs his bags. He acts like he’s leaving. I call his mom and said, ‘Don’t send him a dollar.’ He went to a tree and started punching it. Brayan was furious.”

Eventually, Bello’s emotions settled down. He agreed to stay in Santo Domingo for the tryout — the first of several evaluations by the Red Sox at their academy and elsewhere.

“The Red Sox process is a little more deliberate than I’d have liked,” said Peña. “The Red Sox probably saw him 25 times.”

The Sox offered $10,000. Peña pushed back against Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero.

“I told him, ‘This isn’t a $10,000 pitcher,’ ” said Peña.

More workouts with the Sox and other teams followed. Peña recalled Bello as dominant in some of them, including one in which he struck out four hitters and induced a weak comebacker from the fifth.

Still, Bello was operating against the clock, as teams’ bonus pools and budgets for the 2017-18 signing period were largely committed. The Red Sox again offered $10,000. Peña again refused.

As talks with the Sox ran sideways, the Reds also became interested and offered $10,000. As with the Sox, the offer was rejected.

Peña secured an invitation for Bello to pitch in a prominent Dominican showcase that would be attended by scouts from nearly every team. There Bello worked in the low 90s with a lightning-quick arm, allowing a homer to the first batter he faced (who eventually signed for a seven-figure bonus) but rebounding to strike out the next four.

Cincinnati raised its offer to $25,000. Nanita and Junior Vizcaino, then a Red Sox global cross-checker, recognized the urgency. They called Romero to find out how much money was left in the 2017-18 budget.

The answer: $28,000. They offered it all to Bello. He accepted. After 2½ years of training in the capital, he signed with the Red Sox on July 2, 2017.

“We decided to go in Boston’s direction because we believed Boston was a better organization with a better development path,” said Peña. “And today, he’s a big leaguer.”

Young pitchers in Diofante de Peña’s program participated in drills at the Hippodrome. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Postscript

It wasn’t quite as simple as signing and racing to the big leagues, of course. The vast majority of pitchers who sign, particularly at such low figures, never advance below the longest rungs of the minor-league ladder.

But Bello had the talent and determination to jump onto a fast track once he started pitching in the Dominican Summer League in 2018. Within five years of signing, he had arrived in the majors as the most promising Red Sox pitching prospect in years. By 2023, he had cemented a place in the rotation, and now, with his long-term deal, he has emerged as a foundational player.

When Bello goes back to the Dominican in the offseason, he splits time between Samaná and Santo Domingo. When he works out in the capital, he often joins Peña and the newest crop of young amateur pitchers to work out at his former dorm and the Hippodrome.

What does it mean for those young pitchers, aged 14-18, to see Bello reach this point and to get to work alongside him?

“Pride,” Robert Almeida, a 17-year-old in Peña’s program, said through a translator. “If he did it, one of us can do it — somebody else can do it.”

That is certainly true. Yet Bello’s contract and triumphant homecoming serve as a reminder not only of the distance he’s traveled but also the sizable obstacles he faced in doing so. He is at once an example of what young, aspiring players can accomplish and the challenges of stubbornly pursuing a dream.

“There’s still a lot more for him to accomplish,” said Peña. “My dream is to be able to see Brayan pitching in an All-Star Game, pitching in a World Series, winning a Cy Young, leading the league in ERA. It was a difficult path for him to get to where he is now. It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t always downhill.”

No, it was a steep, uphill slope — making his newly achieved peak all the more remarkable.

Young players in Santo Domingo can look to Brayan Bello to consider what's possible. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.