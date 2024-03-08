After latest moves, Bruins look no better prepared to attain Lord Stanley’s chalice

It’s not that their chances grew worse the last few days, but they certainly did not improve. It’s a club that looks positioned to dive into the playoffs next month figured to win, say, 4-7 games — or land roughly 9-12 victories shy of a Cup.

Hockey being hockey, often as much a roulette wheel as it is a sport, the Bruins still have a chance to win their second Stanley Cup in 52 years — despite doing little to primp up a sagging roster in the days and hours leading to the NHL’s trade deadline closing Friday at 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Granted, probably not what most Black and Gold acolytes are eager to hear at this hour, but it’s reality for a club still in need of help at center in the top six, a body or two up front to pace the forecheck, perhaps a forward to relieve the penalty-kill workload, and a steady, reliable hand on faceoffs.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Oh, while we’re making lists, it would have helped to add some heft to Charlie McAvoy’s left on the No. 1 defense unit. It’s worth remembering here, however, top pairing defensemen rarely fall off the dumpster truck that lumbers down Stanley Way in mid-March.

With all that fixing to do, it looks from here like general manager Don Sweeney opted to put his trust in the roulette wheel — praying to the Gallery Gods above that his elite goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark can provide the backing needed to clinch four best-of-seven series.

It is a very a thin bet, for sure, but it’s paid off in the past — most notably for the Bruins 13 years ago when a 37-year-old Tim Thomas put on a performance for the ages en route to securing the franchise’s sixth Cup title. Without Thomas, no Cup, as simple and obvious as that.

Advertisement

Nearly a generation later on Causeway Street, it’s a lighter surrounding cast for Messrs. Swayman and Ullmark, especially among the blueline corps. That makes the reality all the starker and heavier: It’s in the hands of the goalies now.

The good news?

▪ Few teams, if any, can match the Bruins 1-2 punch in net.

▪ Like no other sport, that one position can be enough to secure 16 wins — even if it means surrendering 15 losses along the way.

▪ If one proves not up to the task, the other guy is there, a safety net at the most critical position.

Goaltending, acknowledged Sweeney, “is a luxury for us, and we’re going to utilize it.”

Sweeney, as expected, came away from it all on Friday saying that he felt good about the state of his team. He did not appear to have his fingers crossed. Nor did there appear to be a black or gold spot on his tongue. He said it, as all GMs do, with conviction.

The charge awaits. Go get ‘em! Go! Go! Go! as Bluto once bellowed to his bedraggled frat brothers in “Animal House,” sending them out the door to the battle unknown.

“I like where our team is at, and how competitive they are,” Sweeney said as he closed his media session Friday afternoon at the club’s Guest Street practice facility, “and let’s see where we stack up.”

Pat Maroon, a veteran broad-shouldered winger, and Andrew Peeke, a 6-foot-3 depth defenseman with a right shot, were Sweeney’s only two additions the final shopping day.

Advertisement

Maroon is recovering from back surgery, his return-to-service date unknown. Peeke just clocked in with 20-plus minutes against the dynamic Oilers and will be on Causeway Saturday ready to go, but coach Jim Montgomery won’t roll out the 25-year-old ex-Notre Dame stalwart until he gets some extended practice reps.

If healthy, the burly Maroon (6-3, 234 pounds) has the size and style to help, and can be put up and down the lineup based on time and score. He has won the Cup three times, first with the Blues in 2019, waltzing it out of the Garden in Game 7, and twice with the Lighting.

He will turn 36 next month, which normally would put a guy with his resume in the bottom six. Yet his grit factor and game circumstance could jiggle him higher up the order.

Maroon, then in Edmonton, was on the move at the 2018 deadline and was widely rumored to be coming here, prior to Sweeney landing Rick Nash — considered the white whale of that deadline. Maroon ended up in New Jersey.

Sweeney on Friday said 2018 was too long ago for him to remember if he pursued Maroon at the time. It’s rare for Sweeney to forget such things, but OK.

“Fact is,” said Sweeney, “he’s gone on to lift the thing we all chase three times. He still has game. He still has a strong voice and presence in the locker room.”

Advertisement

For now, and for the rest of the way, the dealing is done. Round 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoff will begin the weekend of April 20.

“You realize that some teams, like we did last year, push really, really hard and go all in,” said Sweeney, who didn’t have the assets for such bold moves at this deadline. “But once the games begin, you never know who ends up winning. You always have favorites, but …”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.