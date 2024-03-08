Lindholm could provide Bruins with a boost on the blue line as early as Saturday

“I feel really good,” Lindholm said following Friday’s practice at the Garden. “I feel good, so hopefully [I’ll be] in there [Saturday].”

The defenseman sustained a knee injury late in the Bruins victory over the Stars Feb. 19 and has missed the last nine games.

Hampus Lindholm said he’s “hopeful” to return to the Bruins blue-line corps for Saturday’s matinee against the Penguins at TD Garden.

Lindholm is a workhorse defender (he averages nearly 24 minutes per game) who has one goal and 19 points on the season.

He indicated his rehab has been going according to plan. He joined his teammates for Thursday’s morning skate, and Friday was his first full practice since the injury.

“The treatment staff here is really good, helping out and obviously boosting it as good as possible. But the mind-set has always been to be smart and then you just keep throwing the kitchen sink at it and just let it heal and come back, not rush it,” said Lindholm.

“We put ourselves in a position where you can be smart about stuff like that, especially this time of year, there’s no reason to come back and be limping out there. So, they’ve been doing a great job, the treatment staff, getting me back to action and getting a few days to build up the body and all the muscles and all that stuff too that you might lose over a season, a long hockey season. So, I felt good. It’s nice to be out with the guys again.”

Wotherspoon rewarded with extension

Boston inked Parker Wotherspoon to a one-year extension with a salary-cap hit of $800,000.

After nine years in the Islanders organization, the 26-year-old signed a free agent deal with the Bruins in July and, after riding the Providence-to-Boston shuttle a few times, has found a permanent home with the varsity.

Parker Wotherspoon has provided a physical presence for the Bruins, like when he fought the Maple Leafs' Tyler Bertuzzi on Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“It’s obviously gone well for me here, so to get that done and just move forward, it’s great. I’m really excited to be here,” said the 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pound defenseman. “Obviously this organization is first class from top to bottom management. The guys in here are unbelievable, making me feel at home as I came here, so I’m really excited.”

In 32 games Wotherspoon has six assists and is a plus-five. He has proven to be reliable five-on-five and an effective part of the penalty-kill rotation. He has some snarl to his game, with three fighting majors this season, including bouts with newly acquired Pat Maroon in December and Toronto’s Tyler Bertuzzi Thursday night.

“I think he’s shown that he’s very effective for us and can really play on this level,” said Lindholm, “and I think most guys here didn’t really know that much about him when he came and got called up, but he’s really been settling into our way of playing. “I think he’s been a great addition to the group.”

Forbort’s season is essentially done

Defenseman Derek Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve and his season is effectively over, according to general manager Don Sweeney.

“People should realize that Derek’s been playing through two significant injuries. One for sure is requiring surgery. The other one quite possibly could,” said Sweeney. “So, real kudos and a testament to the character of Derek and wanting to be that ultimate team player and play through some significant pain and injuries, but it got to a point where it was not feasible for him to continue to play.”

Abate signs new deal

The club signed forward Joey Abate to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2023-24 season with a salary-cap hit of $775,000. He’s been with AHL Providence this year with two goals and 10 points in 40 games … The NHL fined Toronto’s Jake McCabe $5,000, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, for his cross-check to the throat of Brad Marchand Thursday. Additionally, Charlie Coyle was docked the same amount for his high cross-check on Bertuzzi. McCabe was not penalized in game for his infraction, while Coyle was hit with a two-minute penalty ... Winger Marc McLaughlin was returned to Providence. The Billerica native scored a goal in his only game, the 5-1 loss to the Islanders a week ago ... Final reminder: The Penguins-Bruins game will be shown as a live, animated broadcast in addition to the traditional broadcast. The “Big City Greens Classic,” will air on ESPN+ ... Bruins birthday cakes are baking for Matt Poitras (he’ll be 20 Sunday) and Jakub Lauko (he’ll be 24 on March 28).

