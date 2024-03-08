Bruins reportedly trade for injured Wild winger Pat Maroon, expected back this month

Maroon hasn’t played since Jan. 27 following back surgery, but he recently resumed skating on his own and should be able to return to game action this month.

The Bruins made their first major deadline deal by acquiring Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild, according to multiple reports. The Wild is reportedly receiving a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick from Boston.

The 35-year-old right wing has 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) in 49 games this season, his first with Minnesota after he was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 2.

In his 13 NHL seasons, Maroon has played for seven clubs, racking up 121 goals and 304 points across 778 regular-season games. He’s won three Stanley Cups, first with his hometown St. Louis Blues in 2019 and then twice with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021. He was just the third player in NHL history to win back-to-back Stanley Cups with two different teams.

At 6-foot-3, the veteran winger adds depth and size to a Bruins lineup that has struggled recently, going 5-4-1 over the past 10 games. Maroon is in the second season of a two-year, $2 million deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Maroon has a history with longtime NESN broadcaster Jack Edwards after Edwards made some controversial comments about the winger’s weight during a game in November 2022. The broadcaster apologized in person when the Bruins visited the Lighting in January 2023, and Maroon used the opportunity to raise money for a a nonprofit that helps those who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues.

