Caitlin Weimar becomes first Boston University women’s basketball player to be named Patriot League Player of the Year

Weimar repeated as Defensive Player of the Year and joined Terriers teammate Alex Giannaros on the All-Patriot first team.

Boston University senior Caitlin Weimar earned the league’s top honor Friday, becoming the third BU player to receive a conference player of the year award alongside Chantell Alford and Jesyka Burks-Wiley, who won in America East. BU joined the Patriot League in 2013.

For the first time, the Patriot League women’s basketball Player of the Year is a Terrier.

Weimar was the pre-season pick for both awards and paced the league end-to-end, finishing first in scoring (18.5 points per game), rebounding (10.5), and blocks (2.9). She was fifth in the nation in blocks per game.

The third Patriot League player to earn Player and Defensive Player of the year awards in the same season, Weimar is the first to repeat as the top defensive player since Navy’s Angela Myers (2008-10).

Alex Giannaros received her first All-Patriot League first-team nod after leading BU in 3-point percentage. Jon Ratner/BU Athletics

Giannaros captured her first All-Patriot League first team nod, after earning All-Rookie honors in 2022 and a spot on the third team in 2023. BU, which finished tied for second in the regular-season standings, was the only school with two players on the first team.

Giannaros averaged a career-high 14.1 points, fifth in the league, hitting 44.1 percent on 3-pointers and nabbing 1.7 steals per game. She is the program’s all-time leader in 3-point percentage at 44.9.

The third-seeded Terriers (18-11, 10-8) open the conference tournament by hosting No. 6 Army (12-6, 9-9) on Monday (6:10 p.m.) in the quarterfinal round.