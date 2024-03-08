Jaylen Brown’s big night couldn’t stop the Celtics from falling to the Nuggets

On Thursday night, they were unable to answer either, as Nikola Jokic had his way with the Celtics for most of the night and Denver then held off a late Boston rally before securing a 115-109 win to complete a season sweep.

DENVER— The Celtics have answered plenty of questions as they’ve surged to the top of the NBA this season. But a few lingering ones have remained, primarily their ability to finish off close games in the clutch, and to topple fellow title contenders.

Jokic had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Nuggets, who won despite making just 4 of 21 3-pointers. Jaylen Brown erupted for 41 points for Boston, somehow reaching the mark despite going just 7 for 14 from the foul line. It was a forgettable night for Jayson Tatum, who had just 15 points, committed five turnovers, and missed a wide-open 3-pointer that would have given the Celtics the lead in the final minute.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics cut into a 12-point deficit early in the fourth with Jokic on the bench. But Denver settled itself when the All-Star returned. With just over four minutes left the All-Star looked like he was going to finish off the Celtics when he backed the ball into the paint with good position and his team up by 11. Then he had the ball knocked away, leading to a Brown 3-point play, and Jokic picked up a technical foul on the back end, giving Boston some hope.

Advertisement

The Nuggets did just about everything right in this game, but they could not seem to hit open 3-pointers. Jamal Murray missed one with 1:43 left, and Jrue Holiday connected on two in a row, the second pulling the Celtics within 111-109 with 1:07 to play.

Brown hounded Murray well beyond the arc and forced a steal that led to a wide-open 3-point attempt from Tatum in the left corner, but it missed. At the other end, Jokic backed down Porzingis and tossed an alley-oop to Gordon with 19.8 seconds left that made it 113-109. After a timeout, Derrick White missed a 3-pointer, and the Celtics ran out of time.

Advertisement

The Celtics’ frustrations boiled over at times during the first half. Brown collected a technical foul for voicing his displeasure about a non-call in the first quarter, and then Porzingis picked one up in the second. There was a good bit of complaining in between.

This season Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has talked constantly about the importance of closing quarters with aplomb. But the first and second periods were messy for Boston.

At the end of the first, Holiday properly used Boston’s foul-to-give when the Nuggets had possession with four seconds left. But the tactic was spoiled when Murray heaved in a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

At the end of the second, the Celtics essentially had a chance to hold for the final shot, but Derrick White saw an opening down the middle and tried to attack. He had his layup attempt swatted away with 12 seconds left, and at the other end Jokic banked in a 16-footer at the buzzer that gave his team a 62-54 lead, the largest of the first half for either team.

Jokic was serenaded by “MVP” chants as he walked to the locker room with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. The Celtics’ own MVP candidate, Tatum, had a quieter opening half. After hitting a 3-pointer on Boston’s opening possession he was mostly a non-factor.

Advertisement

The Celtics seemed to realize this when they went to him on post-ups on consecutive possessions midway through the second quarter. But he lost the ball on the first and committed an offensive foul on the second.

Brown’s 22-point first half kept Boston within striking distance. He was aggressive getting to the rim and mostly had success when he arrived there, but his 3-for-7 free-throw shooting kept him from inflicting more damage.

Denver, meanwhile, was 14 for 14 from the foul line in the first half, with just two turnovers.

Porzingis gave the Celtics life at the start of the third quarter by draining two 3-pointers in the first 58 seconds. A basket by Brown capped the 8-0 run and tied the score at 62 in a blink.

But the Nuggets never surrendered the lead, and Boston’s sloppy play was to blame. The Celtics committed four turnovers over a five-minute stretch, and a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 18-footer with 4:12 left capped a 12-3 run that pushed Denver’s advantage back to 80-71.

The Nuggets took a 92-80 lead early in the fourth, but there was a chance for Boston to make up ground with Jokic on the bench. It looked like they’d fail when they played Denver even over the first few minutes, but then they used a quick 6-0 burst to pull within 97-91.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.