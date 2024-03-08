The Celtics needed Jayson Tatum to assert himself against the Nuggets. Instead, he went radio silent.

It wasn’t that Tatum was porous from the field or faltered when he tried to carry the Celtics to victory against the champs, it was that Tatum was essentially a non-factor, a willing decoy who passed when doubled or stood in the corner and watched teammates Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis get buckets and were more engaged and quite honestly more passionate about winning this game.

Exceptional would be the last adjective to describe what occurred in another Celtics loss .

DENVER — The Celtics waited, and waited, and waited for a Jayson Tatum that just never showed up Thursday at Ball Arena. The team’s MVP candidate, on one of the biggest regular-season stages of his career, needed to quiet the naysayers with an exceptional performance against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics lost 115-109 because they missed too many free throws, committed too many turnovers, and allowed Nikola Jokic to make too many plays to pull it out. But Tatum’s bizarre disappearance in key stretches of the game prompts more questions about his ability to thrive in big games.

Tatum was 5 for 13 from the field and had 15 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 5 turnovers in 39 minutes. He never really put his imprint on the game when the Celtics desperately needed another scorer. Brown was brilliant with 41 points, but his free throw issues crept up again — missing seven of 14. Porzingis added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Celtics actually won the minutes he was on the floor.

After scoring 8 points in the first eight minutes, Tatum went radio silent. He attempted eight shots after the first period. He managed 3 points in the second and third periods and recorded one field goal in the fourth. And when he could have potentially been the hero, as the Celtics valiantly rallied late from a 12-point deficit, he missed an open corner three that would have given Boston the lead in the final minute, capping off a forgettable and befuddling night.

Tatum said nothing was physically wrong. He felt fine. He wasn’t ill or tired. He just felt like with Denver’s defense doubling and trapping, it was best to play distributor. The Celtics needed him to score and be more aggressive. Whether he failed or succeeded, the Celtics needed Tatum to attempt to be the best “expletive” on the floor and he chose to be a mere accessory, an afterthought.

“Yeah, I think with the dynamic of our team, when other guys kind of got it going and are in a rhythm, a flow, you gotta space the floor,” he said. “We always talk about respecting other people’s space. I’m always aware of what’s going on during a game, whether it’s JB or KP had it going or finding mismatches. Like respecting their space at times. If that calls for being in the corner or passing them the ball, and that’s what we’re trying to do in that possession, you gotta honor that.”

Tatum’s best asset is scoring, attacking the rim, getting to the free throw line, and getting the Celtics easy points. Against one of the league’s best teams that was motivated to atone for a home loss two nights before, Tatum needed to be more selfish.

Brown and Porzingis responded to the moment. They scored nearly 60 percent of the Celtics’ points. They needed Tatum’s help. Derrick White was also quiet, scoring 7 points in 37 minutes. Jrue Holiday added 12, scoring 10 in the final quarter.

With an engaged Tatum, the Celtics win despite their nine missed free throws and 12 turnovers. Without him, they were overwhelmed by the brilliance of Jokic and the key plays from his teammates, most notably Aaron Gordon.

“I thought he was just taking what the defense gave him,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Jaylen had a tremendous game. The matchup with Kristaps, we were able to take advantage of that. I thought [Tatum did] what he thought the game needed.”

The Celtics have lost consecutive games for the first time since November. In the second half Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tatum was 1-for-12 shooting in the second half as Boston blew a 22-point lead. Tatum also missed a potential go-ahead shot, lending more ammunition to the theory that he shrinks in late-game situations.

He had 48 hours to mull over this reality, that he wasn’t a serious MVP contender because he hadn’t produced enough big games on the big stages. He had a chance to atone for that Thursday. Instead, he decided to let the game come to him, and it never really did.

But the narrative after Denver’s win is that Jokic played like a two-time MVP when it mattered, collecting a triple double with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

“I’m not trying to make it about myself or necessarily an individual matchup, right?” Tatum said. “That’s not the way our team is set up. Sometimes, it’s the flow of the game, it is your night, you are getting more shots, but we’ve got such a well-balanced team that it might not necessarily be your night. Other guys may have it going, and you have to respect that.”

Credit to Tatum for recognizing that Brown and Porzingis were locked in. But we never found out if Tatum was. He truly never gave himself a chance. That’s the most disappointing aspect of his performance. Tatum wasn’t his best because he never showed his best.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.