Maine’s Cooper Flagg named Naismith national boys’ player of the year

Flagg, the top recruit in the 2024 class, averaged an impressive 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.6 steals for Montverde Academy in Florida, leading his team to a perfect 30-0 regular season.

Maine’s Cooper Flagg adds another prestigious honor to his résumé: He was announced as the Naismith High School Boys’ Player of the Year on Friday.

Flagg joins an illustrious list of players to win the award, including all-time greats LeBron James (2003), Kobe Bryant (1996), and Jason Kidd (1992).

He also becomes the third player from Montverde in the last five years to be awarded this honor, following in the footsteps of Cade Cunningham (2020), the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Dariq Whitehead (2022).

The “Maine Event,” the projected top choice in the 2025 draft, will suit up for Duke in the fall in search of the university’s sixth national championship.

