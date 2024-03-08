Freshmen lead the way for Catholic Memorial in Division 1 quarterfinal win over Lawrence

Lawrence’s Francisco Santana (right) tries to block a shot from Catholic Memorial’s Josiah Adamson (left) during the first half of a Division 1 boys’ basketball quarterfinal at Babson College.

CM (19-4) took control with an 18-0 second quarter run. Adamson threw down a pair of thunderous one-handed dunks, Pires added a right corner 3-pointer, and the Knights defense smothered Lawrence with physicality and hustle.

Freshmen Josiah Adamson (24 points) and Aiden Pires (17 points) fueled the second-ranked Catholic Memorial boys’ basketball team to a 71-56 Division 1 quarterfinal victory over No. 10 Lawrence at Babson College in Wellesley.

The Lancers (17-7) never got within single-digits, as CM responded to each Lawrence flurry with timely buckets. CM earned a berth in the state semifinals opposite the winner of Saturday’s 4 p.m. quarterfinal matchup between third-seeded Franklin and No. 6 BC High.

Division 2 State

Bedford 69, Middleborough 43 — Camden Shoesmith was a force on the inside, notching 24 points and 14 rebounds as the No. 14 Buccaneers (19-3) advanced to their first semifinal appearance since 2016.

Justice Buchanon contributed 15 points as eight different players scored.

“We had some balanced scoring,” said Bedford coach Anthony Falls. “We understand how teams are going to guard us, based on our personnel. It’s just a matter of guys taking advantage of the opportunity they get.”

Falls took pride in the team’s defensive effort, as the Buccaneers pulled away in the third quarter. “I thought we were locked in defensively,” said Halls. “We always preach defend, defend, defend.”

Malden Catholic 60, Holyoke 43 — Junior Matt Gaffney scored 16 points, senior Drexler Pierre put up 11 points and 11 rebounds, senior Messiah Johnson added 13 points, and senior captain Bo Moody had 10 rebounds as the top-seeded Lancers (14-9) advanced to the semifinals, looking to three-peat.

“I’m really proud,” said MC coach John Walsh. “We played three freshman. We did it with some foul trouble. It’s the youngest team I’ve ever coached, I’m really happy for the kids.”

Somerset Berkley 55, Mansfield 41 — Mason Medeiros produced 16 points and five rebounds, Dom Taylor had 15 points and six rebounds, and Finn Bjork added six points and 15 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Raiders (22-2) advanced past the fifth-seeded Hornets (20-6) to reach the semifinals.

Division 3 State

Old Rochester 72, Dover-Sherborn 55 — Senior captain Robert Spenard set the tone for the second-seeded Bulldogs early in the first quarter as the hosts rolled over the No. 23 Raiders in Mattapoisett.

Spenard’s full offensive repertoire was on display, as he drained two 3-point attempts, scored three baskets around the rim and knocked down a mid-range jumper for good measure, outscoring the Raiders on his own in the quarter, 14-11.

Spenard (14 points, 8 rebounds) also grabbed a pair of rebounds and took three charges early in the game to energize the Bulldogs (20-4), who advanced to the the state semifinals against third-seeded Pittsfield, a 76-65 quarterfinal winner over No. 6 Medfield.

“Robert was definitely the key to this game” said fellow senior captain John Butler. “[Drawing] three charges is unbelievable. [Spenard] was not only killing them on offense, but he had an amazing defensive game. I think us jumping out to that big early lead was due to Robert.”

Division 4 State

Bourne 71, David Prouty 46 — Mike Dankert scored 19 points, which included his 1,000th career point, Leo Andrade and Dom Quelle produced 18 apiece, and Nate Reynolds added 10 for the second-seeded Canalmen (22-1) as they advanced past the 10th-seeded Panthers (11-5) to reach the state semifinals.

Division 5 State

New Mission 65, Douglas 54 — Lawrence Davis came off the bench and dominated, recording 14 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 blocks as the No. 2 Titans (17-6) earned a berth in the semifinals for the first time since 2016.

“He’s one of the top players in the this city,” New Mission coach Malcolm Smith said of Davis. “On any given night, he can be the best.”

Salas Blue paced the Titans in scoring, finishing with 19 points on 4 of 7 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and added 4 assists.

“That felt very good — I’m going to be honest with you,” Smith said. “I told them from day one that we could do something special.”

Globe correspondents Tyler Amaral reported from Mattapoisett. Cam Kerry, Jackson Tolliver and AJ Traub also contributed to this story.



