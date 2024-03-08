Facing Norwood’s upset bid, Medfield girls’ basketball regroups at halftime to reach Division 2 semifinals

But the way Medfield came out of the half demonstrated what makes them so dangerous. Forcing turnovers, getting out in transition, and getting contributions from others let the Warriors pull away for a 57-43 win to earn a spot in the semifinals against an Oliver Ames squad they defeated in December by 19.

The ninth-seeded Mustangs had just held Tri-Valley League rival Medfield to one field goal in the second quarter and clawed back into the contest after allowing the first 11 points of the game.

Top-seeded Medfield may have been winning at home at halftime, but all the momentum belonged to the visitors from Norwood in Friday night’s Division 2 girls’ basketball quarterfinal.

“Quite honestly, we were in a panic. They made us panic. Their pressure made us panic,” said Medfield coach Mark Nickerson, whose squad beat Norwood twice in the regular season by 27 points. “We were kind of playing scared, for the lack of a better word.”

The halftime break was just what the Warriors needed.

“We really needed to take a deep breath,” said sophomore forward Izzy Kittredge, who scored 8 of her team-high 15 points in an opening quarter that saw Medfield lead 19-7. “In the second half, we really talked more and played more together.”

On the opening possession of the second half, Sadie Cumming turned a steal into a bucket, sparking a 12-4 run. The senior guard scored all 9 of her points in the second half.

Freshman guard Naya Annigeri (13 points) capped the run, which pushed the lead to 39-27, with a steal and layup.

“Every kid that steps on the court for them can hit shots, so it always presents a hard challenge,” said Norwood coach Kristen McDonnell. “We tried everything under the sun tonight — did some man, mixed up zone presses, we tried a matchup zone.”

The Mustangs (17-6) were unable to maintain their defensive intensity from the second quarter over the final 16 minutes.

Norwood senior Tricia Wladowski led all scorers with 19 points.

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 75, Lexington 26 — Senior Julia Webster delivered a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double to power the No. 1 Shamrocks (19-4) to the quarterfinal win. Junior Maddy Steel added 20 points via six 3-pointers, junior Lilly Singer provided 10 points and six rebounds, and junior Charlotte Adams-Lopez dished out 10 assists. The Shamrocks held No. 8 Lexington (18-5) to just 4 points across the second and third quarters.

Division 3 State

Foxborough 78, Pentucket 48 — Behind a balanced attack led by Addie Ruter, the No. 1 Warriors (22-2) picked up the quarterfinal victory. Ruter led all scorers with 23 points, Kailey Sullivan supplied 21, and Camryn Collins had 17 for Foxborough, which had nine players in the scoring column.

The defending Division 2 champions led by 13 at the half, but pulled away with a dominant third quarter — outscoring Pentucket, 26-6, in the frame.

“I’ve always told the girls that the third quarter, in my opinion, is the most important,” said Foxborough coach Lisa Downs. “Whoever comes out of the locker room with the most energy and can get quick baskets, especially if you have a little bit of a lead, it really makes the other team get on their heels.”

Downs described Pentucket (22-1) as a quick, athletic team, but the Warriors had the height advantage with Ruter inside. Behind her 12 second-half points, they found success on the interior.

“Our guards were really distributing the ball well, too,” Downs said. “So it was hard for Pentucket to realize who they had to pay more attention to offensively.”

Foxborough faces No. 5 St. Mary’s in the semifinal, at a date, time, and location TBD.

Medway 41, Newburyport 34 — Ellie Copeland, Olivia Melanson, Victoria Bullard, and Anna Freeman all scored 9 points for the third-seeded Mustangs (19-4) in the quarterfinal win.

Norwell 62, Sandwich 40 — The South Shore League rivals entered their quarterfinal with only one loss apiece — against each other. In the third meeting, the second-seeded Clippers (22-1) left no doubt, pulling away from the seventh-seeded Knights (21-2) late in the first half for a convincing home win.

Norwell junior captain Reagan Dowd (21 points) had the hot hand from her first shot. Dowd canned her first four 3-point looks in the first half as the Clippers sliced up a Sandwich defense that had stifled opponents all season. They pushed the ball up early to avoid a swarming press, and Maddie Oliver (11 points) collapsed a tough zone with her drives, hitting cutters like freshman Alex Cassidy (11 points) for layups.

The Clippers carried a 24-3 surge between the first and third quarters. Sandwich (21-2) managed a brief 11-0 run in the third quarter, but couldn’t get closer than 47-32. Dowd drilled her fifth 3-pointer to stop the bleeding and Norwell maintained command until the final buzzer. Madi Lawrence led the Knights with 18 points.

St. Mary’s 47, Hanover 31 — Sophomore Jillian Roberts scored 13 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the No. 5 Spartans (19-6) to the quarterfinal road win.

The Spartans led after each quarter, yet needed big buckets late to put No. 4 Hanover (17-6) away. AJ Hyacinthe (8 points) hit a 3 early in the fourth to put the Spartans up by double digits, and Roberts took over the rest of the way. It’s the second-straight second-half outburst for Roberts, who had 14 in the Spartans’ second-round win over Apponequet.

“She’s definitely a rhythm player, and she seems to be finding it in the second half,” coach Jeff Newhall said.

Juliana Conte added 9 points on three triples in the first half and Reese Matela supplied 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks for the Spartans as they continue the quest for a fourth straight state championship.

“They’re a good group of kids, they have a lot of energy, they work hard, and they understand what it takes to win at this time of year,” Newhall said.

Ethan Fuller reported from Norwell. Mike Puzzanghera contributed.