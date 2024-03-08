Reagan Dowd deposits five 3-pointers and Norwell girls’ basketball banks Division 3 quarterfinal win over Sandwich

Dowd finished with 21 points and knocked down 5 of 7 long-range attempts.

The junior captain swished a 3-pointer from the left wing that gave the Norwell girls’ basketball an early lead they would not relinquish against seventh-seeded Sandwich. The second-seeded Clippers controlled most of Friday’s Division 3 quarterfinal against en route to a 62-40 home win.

NORWELL — Reagan Dowd knew she had the hot hand from her very first shot.

“I just let it go, and I said ‘OK, I’ll keep shooting it,’ ” she said. “They didn’t close me out, so I just kept shooting.”

The South Shore League rivals entered the contest with only one loss apiece — to each other — but Norwell left no doubt in the big rubber match.

Dowd canned her first four 3-point looks in the first half as the Clippers (22-1) sliced up a Sandwich defense that stifled opponents all season. They pushed the ball early to avoid a swarming press, and Maddie Oliver (11 points) collapsed a tough zone with her drives, hitting cutters like freshman Alex Cassidy (11 points) for layups.

Norwell coach Matt Marani said the team had its best practice of the season Thursday and entered the contest loaded with momentum.

“They just have so many reps as basketball players that we just trust them,” he said. “[Dowd and Oliver], they make a lot of decisions for our team, and they’ve just done it at such a high level for so long.”

The Clippers carried a 24-3 surge between the first and third quarters. Sandwich (21-2) managed a brief 11-0 run in the third, but couldn’t get closer than 47-32. Dowd drilled her fifth 3-pointer to stop the bleeding and Norwell maintained command until the final buzzer.

“We know that their zone is fast [and] they trap us in the corner,” Dowd said. “As soon as we get the ball moving, they’re not fast enough to catch up to us.”

Madi Lawrence led the Knights with 18 points.

Norwell reaches the state semifinals for the second consecutive year and will face third-seeded Medway (details TBA). The Clippers fell a bucket shy of reaching the Tsongas Center in a 46-44 loss to Bishop Fenwick last season, but Dowd is confident they can flip the script.

“All year I’ve just been working, with my team and alone,” she said. “We want it so bad.”

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.